Engine Flush Market to Exceed US$ 2.2 Bn as Demand for Engine Oil Burgeons

Engine Flush Market to Grow as Semi-Synthetic Oils Demand Increases at 4.5% CAGR in 2031

The latest study published by Fact.MR on the engine flush market provides insights into factors influencing change in consumer behavior and consumption patterns along with their impact on the sales. It highlights crucial insights into factors driving demand outlook across various sources on the basis of engine type, engine oil, and end use for the assessment period 2021-2031.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a detailed survey conducted by Fact.MR, the global engine flush market is anticipated to total US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. Increasing demand for semi-synthetic oils across industrial equipment, marine, and automotive applications is driving the growth in the market.

Increasing sales of automotive vehicles is a primary factor driving the growth in the market. On account of this, the engine flush market is estimated to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

According to a report by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), around 3.49 million units of commercial vehicles and passenger cars were sold across India in 2020. With increasing demand for automobiles across countries such as the U.S., China, and India, the sales of engine flush are expected to rise by 1.5x through 2021.

Further, engine flush enhances the performance of vehicles by draining the sludge, tar, and dirt from the engine, which causes wear and tear resulting in reducing lubrication.

Hence, it is extensively used in cleaning engine oil filters and restoring the oil's viscosity during the servicing of the vehicle.

In response to this, engine flush is anticipated to account for nearly 3.7% of engine oil sales in 2021.

In terms of engine oil type, semi-synthetic oil is estimated to remain highly sought-after engine oil, accounting for sales of total US$ 710 Mn in 2021. Attributes driving the growth in the segment include low cost, better lubricity, and higher viscosity index of semi-synthetic oils compared to others.

"Rising demand for high-quality engine flush to refine the engine performance of high RPM sports cars and growing awareness regarding its ability to decline the total carbon footprint and increase life of vehicles are expected to bode well for the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Engine Flush Market Analysis

The U.S. is anticipated to account for the dominant share in the North America market, accounting for over 65% in the region through 2031.

market, accounting for over 65% in the region through 2031. Brazil engine flush market is forecast to total US$ 10 Mn in 2021, with sales increasing by 5x pace between 2021 and 2031.

engine flush market is forecast to total in 2021, with sales increasing by 5x pace between 2021 and 2031. Demand for engine flush in the Middle East & Africa market is estimated to rise at 7.3% by 2031, owing to rising sales of sports cars in UAE, Qatar , and Kuwait .

& market is estimated to rise at 7.3% by 2031, owing to rising sales of sports cars in UAE, , and . Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% by the next ten years, favored by increasing application across the industrial sector.

market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% by the next ten years, favored by increasing application across the industrial sector. On the basis of application, the automotive industry segment is projected to account for over 48% of overall sales, expanding at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of engine flush to improve efficiency, smoothen operations, and to enhance the shelf life of industrial equipment, is propelling the demand across the industrial equipment segment.

Growing advancements in fuel consumption technologies and increasing contamination of fuels, such as diesel, is increasing need for using lubricants and oils to flush out sludge and dirt collected in combustion engines, which is in turn, favoring the growth in the market.

Key Restraints

Rising demand for electric vehicles in the countries such as the U.S., Japan , China , the U.K., and India among others is hampering the demand for engine flush across the automotive segment.

, , the U.K., and among others is hampering the demand for engine flush across the automotive segment. Adverse effects of engine flush on the vehicle's engine such as causing an oil leak in the engine and damaging bearings, pistons, and turbochargers are hindering the sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the top five players in the global engine flush market are anticipated to account for nearly 20% to 25% sales in 2021.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on launching novel product to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Apart from this, some of the players are entering into strategic collaboration, merger, partnership, and acquisition to strengthen their footprint in the global market. For instance,

In 2021, AMSOIL, an American fuel industry company, announced launching a specialized engine flush for motorcycles. The product is a blend of an advanced formula of powerful dispersants & detergents and light base oil technology suitable for diesel and petrol engines. The product launch will assist the company to expand its product portfolio across motorcycle segment.

In September 2020 , Castrol, a British industrial and automotive lubricants manufacturer, announced introducing its new engine flush which is capable of removing up to 85% of the sludge in gasoline engines. It contains solvent-free Powerful Cleaning Agent (PCA) additive technology which enhances the performance of the vehicle.

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Bullsone Co., Ltd.

BARDAHL Manufacturing Corporation

3M Company

Company International Lubricants, Inc.

Petra Oil Company, Inc

Revive

Rymax Lubricants

Penrite Oil

3M

Raaj Unocal Lubricants Limited

Ashland Inc. (Valvoline)

Berner Group

AMSOIL INC.

More Valuable Insights on Engine Flush Market

A recently published report by Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis on the global engine flush market, analyzing forecast statistics between 2021 and 2031. The study reveals growth projections in engine flush market with detailed segmentation:

By Engine Type

Petrol Engines



Diesel Engines



Gasoline Engines

By Engine Oil Type

Fully Synthetic Oil



Semi-Synthetic Oil



Mineral Oil

By End Use

Automotive



Industrial Equipment



Marine

Key Questions Covered in the Engine Flush Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the engine flush market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into engine flush demand outlook for 2021-2031

Engine flush market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Engine flush market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Automotive Filter Market Analysis- The automotive filters market is expected to expand as the global usage of two-wheelers and passenger cars increases. Vehicle emissions rules have been tightened, which has resulted in an increase in sales over time. Since 2019, a general slowdown in the global automobile industry, along with the breakout of COVID-19, has severely hampered growth expectations. The automobile sector, on the other hand, is positioned to accelerate following the economic slump, thanks to recent improvements and significant investments in the filtration industry. Encouraging government initiatives to boost the automobile sector will help the filter business grow.

Automotive Oil Filter Market Scope- The rapid increase in vehicle sales indicates a promising future for the global automotive industry, which will benefit automotive oil filter makers during the projection period. The expansion of the automotive oil filter market is being fueled by dramatic changes in the automotive landscape, principally defined by growing customer expectations and new regulations. To keep up with the rising efficiency demands, high-performance engines in new age automobiles require synthetic oil. Synthetic oil filters, as previously stated, are in high demand due to their cutting-edge filtration capabilities.

Car Oil Filter Market Forecast- Many variables influence the worldwide automotive oil filter market. The growing automotive sector is a major factor driving the market for automobile oil filters. Certain government rules governing vehicle manufacturing have compelled manufacturers to make modifications to the engine's architecture, which, together with technological advances and advancements in the oil filter sector, has aided the expansion of the automobile oil filter industry. In terms of automobiles, the rise in passenger cars has resulted in an increase in the demand for car oil filters.

