Enghouse Acquires Margento

MARKHAM, ON and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH), announced today it has acquired, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Margento R&D d.o.o, a European provider of transit fare collection, account based ticketing ("ABT"), automatic vehicle tracking, and payment solutions based in Slovenia.

Margento has a scalable and easy to deploy Mobility as a Service ("MaaS") platform providing a unique user-centric mobile transit experience. The company's products are sold directly to public transportation agencies and transit operators such as bus, railway and parking companies.

"We are excited to join forces with Enghouse. We can expand Margento's presence and create synergies in our sales with a combined go-to-market approach," said Žiga Schmidt, CEO of Margento.

"Margento expands our European fare collection business, adds ABT and mobile ticketing solutions as well as a powerful backend for fare calculations with open integrations for multi-modal transit," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Margento's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

About Margento

Founded in 2002, Margento is headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia. Margento is an innovative provider of mobile transaction and payment solutions across its network of EMV compliant validators. Margento's commitment to research and development has led to the creation of a comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions, all based on a single, unified platform. This approach ensures seamless integration and scalability for clients across various industries, including financial services, retail, hospitality, marketing agencies and telecommunications. This versatile platform has been successfully implemented by transit operators, financial institutions, mobile operators, retailers, and other businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.margento.com.

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Information contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, investor@enghouse.com