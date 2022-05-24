enfinium releases inaugural Making a Positive Impact ESG Report

The Report highlights the company's action to mitigate climate change and pollution, improve the lives of it's people, customers and the wider community, how they protect biodiversity as well as the framework enfinium has in place to ensure they act with responsibility and integrity across every aspect of their business. The report looks in depth at both the large and small initiatives that enfinium has enacted, as well as case studies that highlight how the company's teams and partners make a positive impact each and every day.

Highlights from Fiscal 2021

The company made significant progress in its efforts to deliver the ambitious ESG strategy defined when the organisation was created in 2021. Key achievements included:

enfinium's operations delivering a net carbon saving of 571,747 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent for the UK economy through diverting waste from landfill, electricity generation, industrial heat offtake and metals recovery and materials recycling

All of their facilities operating well below the safe emission levels within environmental permits and below the more stringent BREF limits set to be implemented in the U.K. over the next 2 years

The Kemsley facility has provided steam offtake to the DS Smith Kemsley Mill, one of the largest U.K. mill for recycled paper, reducing the mill's reliance on fossil fuel

The appointment of a new Group Board, chaired by Sir Peter Gershon, and including non-executive directors with a broad range of industry, financial and governance experience

The creation of ecology management and biodiversity enhancement plans, conducting annual habitat condition surveys, external noise monitoring surveys and service agreements to ensure landscape design guidelines are adhered to

Electric vehicle charging stations installed at Ferrybridge 1 and Parc Adfer, with another four charging stations installed at Ferrybridge 2 in the first quarter of 2022 to enable further investment in electric vans and provide employees with access to charging at work

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said, "I believe the benefits of a clear, bold and long-term ESG strategy are vital to the future of enfinium and the waste management sector as a whole. Our ESG strategy is the cornerstone of how the business performs for the benefit of all our stakeholders – employees, customers, local communities, regulators, suppliers, and investors. It is clear from our notable achievements this year that our newly developed ESG report and overall ESG vision have already added value and enhanced our business performance."

The enfinium 'Making a Positive Impact ESG' Report can be found in full on the enfinium website here.

Notes to editor

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$14.8 billion worth of assets (as of 31 December 2021) on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

