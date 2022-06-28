enfinium Kelvin partners with Canal & River Trust to clean up local canal

WEST BROMWICH, England, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from enfinium Kelvin took part in a litter picking engagement day on 7 June along a stretch of local canal in the Galton Valley area, as part of an ongoing initiative to assist in the cleaning and improvement of the local waterways.

In partnership with the Canal & River Trust, enfinium staff spent the day helping to pick litter and recycle discarded plastics that could cause harm to the local environment and wildlife.

Chris Swanick, Project Manager at enfinium Kelvin, said, "It was fantastic for staff to be able to get involved in the hands-on cleaning of the local Birmingham Main Line Canal, which is such an important and iconic part of the Sandwell and wider West Midlands region. It was rewarding to see so much litter and recyclable material cleared from the canal and towpath but there is still so much more that can be done."

The litter pick was just the latest example of enfinium's commitment to their vision of 'making a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow'. A key part of enfinium's environmental strategy is to protect the biodiversity, ecological areas, and associated ecosystem services of the local communities it operates within, as outlined in the company's recently published 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The Birmingham Main Line Canal runs for over 15 miles through the centre of Birmingham and out to Wolverhampton via surrounding areas such as Smethwick, Dudley, and Tipton. The canal is managed and maintained by the Canal & River Trust, a nationwide charity who aim to transform canals and rivers into spaces where local people want to spend time and feel better.

Tara Sexton, volunteer leader at Canal & River Trust, said, "It was great working with enfinium on this project and we look forward to collaborating with them again soon. There's still work to do to improve our local canals though and lots of ways that organisations and individuals can get involved in helping transform these historic waterways, so we'd encourage everyone to find out more and join in!"

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Canal & River Trust

The Canal & River Trust cares for and brings to life 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales. We believe waterways have the power to make a difference to people's lives and that spending time by water can make us all healthier and happier. By bringing communities together to make a difference to their local waterway, we are creating places and spaces that can be used and enjoyed by everyone, every day www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.

SOURCE enfinium Kelvin