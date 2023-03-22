enfinium appoints Jenny Harrison as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Harrison, former Finance Director at UK Power Networks, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Jenny brings 30 years of senior leadership experience with a diverse background in financial reporting and control, risk management, tax, and treasury. Jenny will report to Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer and will join the enfinium Group Board and Executive Committee. During March, Jenny has a planned succession and handover process with Mark Corben, the current Chief Financial Officer, who will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities at the end of the month. Mark has led Wheelabrator UK through company setup, its change of ownership to Igneo, the integration of Multifuel Energy Limited and Wheelabrator UK (which led to the creation of the enfinium business) as well as the refinancing of the group, and the financing of our two construction projects, enfinium Skelton Grange and Kelvin.

Jenny joins from UK Power Networks, the electricity distribution network operator covering Southeast England, the East of England and London where she oversaw financial operations, developing and monitoring compliance across tax, treasury, and transaction services working closely with operational and other teams. Prior to UK Power Networks, Jenny was Director of External Reporting at BT Group following 20 years of experience within professional services at EY, Andersen, and Deloitte across audit, assurance, transaction advisory and sustainability practices. As the new Chief Financial Officer at enfinium, Jenny will be responsible for group finance, treasury, and transaction services. Jenny is a Chartered Accountant with a degree in Classics from Oxford University. She is also a trustee of a Leeds University based sustainability charity, United Bank of Carbon, who engage with both local and international stakeholders, collaborating in science-based impactful research and partnerships to encourage biodiversity and restore woodland.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer, said "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his invaluable contribution during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, to both Wheelabrator UK and enfinium and particularly for his leadership in shaping our finance team. I wish him all the best for the future. Jenny joins as an experienced financial executive with a strong track record of driving growth and managing change, as well as providing a strong focus on execution. Jenny has worked across the energy, utilities, and infrastructure sectors both in-house with UK Power Networks and BT Group and as an advisor with EY, Andersen, and Deloitte. The technical and strategic capabilities gained in these roles provide her with a strong basis to shape enfinium's exciting strategic plans. I look forward to welcoming Jenny to the Board and Executive Committee and am excited about working with her on our decarbonisation opportunities over the coming years."

Jenny Harrison, Chief Financial Officer said, "I am delighted to join enfinium, a growing company with a progressive vision to help the UK realise its Net Zero ambitions. I am looking forward to working with my finance and wider colleagues to support this dynamic business on its path to delivering operational excellence and achieving our strategic goals."

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest energy from waste businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in high-quality, mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$16.5 billion in assets as at 31 December 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. It is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

SOURCE enfinium Limited