Enfinity Global Expands U.S. Portfolio with 425 MW of Battery Energy Storage in Texas, Construction Planned to Start in 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its battery energy storage systems (BESS) portfolio with two new projects in Texas, with a total power capacity of 425 MW. The projects are expected to start construction in the second and fourth quarters of 2025. These additions bring Enfinity's BESS pipeline in the U.S. to 6.6 GW, underscoring the company's dedication to deploying innovative energy solutions to meet the growing load demands in key markets and segments such as AI and manufacturing. Enfinity Global is expected to invest over $7 Billion and create over 5,000 construction jobs in this sector alone in the next few years.

The projects, with a combined storage capacity of 850 MWh and a two-hour duration, are strategically located in ERCOT's Houston and Dallas zones. ERCOT is experiencing unprecedented load growth, increasing the need for more renewables paired with BESS. Once operational, these projects are expected to help stabilize the ERCOT grid and support renewable energy expansion to meet Texas' rising electricity demand, largely driven by new AI-driven data centers.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, commented, "We are proud to invest, power, and enable technology at an unprecedented speed, cost, and functionality in the race for global competitiveness. All while creating new jobs and making substantial investments in the United States economy."

Enfinity Global is a rapidly expanding U.S.-based IPP. Its current portfolio in the U.S. includes 400 MW in operational assets, 19 GW of solar PV and energy storage under development, plus an additional 37 GW in negotiation. The company expects to have over 1 GW of solar and storage assets operational and under construction in the country this year.

Ricardo Díaz, CEO of Enfinity Global Americas, stated, "Enfinity's proven capabilities with in-house greenfield development has allowed us to expand into executing stand-alone BESS projects. This positions us to play a key role in strengthening and balancing ERCOT power grids and create value-accretive investment opportunities for Enfinity and our financial partners."

Enfinity Global is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns 32.1 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across U.S.

