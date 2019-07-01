Enesi Pharma Adds Global Vaccine and Infectious Disease Expert Steven Chatfield to Its Scientific Advisory Board

OXFORD, England, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma, the innovative pharmaceutical company developing unique injectable solid dose vaccine products, announces the appointment of Dr Steven Chatfield to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr Chatfield is an internationally recognised vaccine and infectious disease expert and brings nearly 40 years' experience in R&D, executive, board and advisory roles across a number of public and private healthcare organisations focused on this area. He has a proven track record of success through all stages of product discovery and development leading to registration, and has provided expert advice to industry, government and non-governmental organisations on vaccines, vaccination and public health issues, including biodefence.

Dr Chatfield is currently a Non-executive Director of the Vaccines Manufacturing & Innovation Centre (VMIC), a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Oxford, UK, allowing for academic and industry collaboration on the development, design and manufacture of vaccines. He is also a Director of the UK Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, one of the oldest and most renowned vaccine research centres in the world. Dr Chatfield is Chairman of Prokarium Ltd, a UK company developing oral vaccine products for infectious diseases and cancer.

Previously, Dr Chatfield served as Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Investments for Emergent BioSolutions, a global vaccine business, and was President and CEO of its UK operation. He was also a Director of Vaccitech, a private UK vaccine specialist, and a Director of the Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the UK Health Protection Agency (now Public Health England).

Dr Chatfield has published over 100 publications on the molecular basis of pathogenicity of bacterial and viral infections and work directed towards the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapeutics, being a named inventor on 20 patents.

David Hipkiss, CEO of Enesi Pharma, said:

"We are very proud at Enesi to have been able to attract highly experienced and distinguished vaccine and vaccination experts to our SAB. The SAB provides importance guidance on key issues within the sector and where our ImplaVax® platform could make the greatest impact. This has enabled us to prioritise and execute our strategic activities with considerable success to date in terms of the quality of our collaborations and our profile within the industry. Dr Chatfield is a fantastic addition, bringing unique and highly complementary experience and expertise to our SAB. We look forward to his contribution to our growing business."

Steven Chatfield, added:

"Vaccination offers the single greatest opportunity to improve public health globally and I am very encouraged by the innovation under way to address priority health issues around the world. Enesi's approach with ImplaVax® presents a very different approach to that of many other companies and this may deliver important solutions to vaccination challenges not possible with conventional technologies."

Enesi has established an SAB comprising experts in vaccines and preventative health from leading academic, research and international health organisations across the US and Europe. Dr Chatfield joins Professor Jeffrey Almond PhD, FMedSci, Professor Christopher J. Davis OBE, DPhil (Oxon), MBBS, FFPM (RCP), Karl Simpson CBiol, FRSB, and James Cheyne on Enesi's SAB.

Enesi Pharma is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing new products with potential to transform performance and delivery of vaccines and make a material impact on global healthcare.

The company's primary focus is the development of novel solid dose vaccines against a range of infectious and other select diseases, working in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations.

Enesi's ImplaVax® formulation and device technologies offer significant potential benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and are supported by a strong patient preference over a standard needle and syringe.

The Company has established multiple collaborations to evaluate opportunities for ImplaVax®-enabled vaccines for a range of infectious diseases and allergies, including with BARDA DRIVe*, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Public Health England, Sementis and GeoVax.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.enesipharma.com or follow Enesi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/enesi_pharma.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under this contract.

