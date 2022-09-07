Energy Logistics Market to Reach $1,383.7 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 14.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Energy Logistics Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining), by End-User (Government Sector, Private Sector), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global energy logistics industry accounted for $351.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Many businesses and services were halted due to the pandemic and waited a long period for the market conditions to improve.

During the pandemic, the supply chain in logistics was disrupted and the transportation industry suffered tremendously. The logistics firms that are involved in movement, storage, and flow of goods were directly affected by the pandemic.

China has a vast supply chain network operating across several major countries includes the U.S., India , Japan , South Korea , Italy , Germany , Spain , the UK, and Hong Kong . These countries are dependent on each other for essential and non-essential goods. The Covid-19 outbreak temporarily discontinued the trading activities.

The oil & gas segment dominated the market growth

By application, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to increased activities toward refining oil & gas from natural reservoirs. Moreover, the logistics service providers have been offering efficient energy logistical services which leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the renewable energy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand for green energy to reduce harmful emission.

The government sector segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.

The roadways segment held the lion's share

By mode of transport, the roadways held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to high traffic congestion on the highways, increase in investment, rapid evolution of regulatory policies, and mega infrastructural projects. However, the railways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing e-commerce industry coupled with increasing door-to-door delivery.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.

Major market players

A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd.

Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd.

BYD Motors Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

DSV

Geodis

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Logistics Plus Inc.

MGF

Phoenix Freight Systems

Rhenus Group

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global energy logistics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

