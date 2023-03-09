Energy Efficient Motor Market worth $59.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Efficient Motor Market is projected to reach USD 59.3 billion in 2028 from USD 41.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. An energy efficient motor is a type of electric motor that is designed to consume less electrical energy while providing the same level of output as a standard motor. Energy-efficient motors help achieve significant energy savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower operating costs due to the longer lifespan of these motors.

Energy Efficient Motor Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 59.3 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 7.3% of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Installation Type, Type, power output rating, efficiency level, end user, application and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising industrialization and decarbonization initiatives Key Market Drivers Government initiatives encouraging adoption of energy efficient motors

The industrial market, by end user, is expected to be the most significant end use market during the forecast period.

In the industrial sector, energy-efficient motors are used in a variety of applications, such as pumps, compressors, fans, conveyors, and processing equipment for achieving improved energy efficiency, lower operating costs, reduced downtime, enhanced performance, and increased system reliability. Many companies have investing in energy efficient technologies to achieve their targets to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions. This is anticipated to propel the demand for energy efficient motors in the industrial end user segment.

HVAC, by application, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Energy-efficient electric motors are used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, especially in commercial buildings, especially for maintaining good indoor air quality and providing thermal comfort. HVAC systems are based on the laws of thermodynamics, and principles of fluid mechanics and heat transfer. The most commonly used motors in HVAC applications are induction motors; three-phase for commercial/industrial premises, and single-phase for certain smaller installations. The growth of the HVAC market is propelled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, which has enhanced the need to maintain air quality in indoor spaces like offices and manufacturing units, and growing demand for energy-efficient devices.

Europe segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the Energy Efficient Motor Market

With the massive power usage by electric motors, Europe has been at the forefront of the adoption of energy-efficient motors. Rules on eco-design for electric motors and variable speed drives are mandatory for all manufacturers and suppliers wishing to sell their products in the European Union. The Regulation on Electric Motors and Variable Speed Drives (EU) 2019/1781 was adopted on July 1, 2021, replacing the Regulation on Ecodesign for Electric Motors (EC) No 640/2009. The new regulation has a broader scope and covers single-speed, 50Hz, 60 Hz or 50/60Hz, induction motors with 2 to 8 poles, with single-phase or three-phase input, rated output between 0.12 kW and 1000 kW, rated voltage from 50 V to 1,000 V, and rated on the basis of continuous duty operation and direct on-line operation.

Energy Efficient Motor Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Lower life cycle costs than traditional motors Government initiatives encouraging adoption of energy-efficient motors Increasing adoption of energy-efficient motors in industrial sector

Restraints:

High price of energy-efficient motors

Opportunities:

Rising industrialization and decarbonization initiatives Growth of robotics and automation

Challenges:

Limited awareness about benefits of energy-efficient motors Supply chain disruptions

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Energy Efficient Motor Market are Regal Rexnord Corporation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd (China), and Nidec Corporation (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In April 2022 , Nidec Corporation introduced SynRA motors for usage in commercial pumping and HVAC equipment with IE4 and IE5 ratings.

, Nidec Corporation introduced SynRA motors for usage in commercial pumping and HVAC equipment with IE4 and IE5 ratings. In August 2022 , ABB announced that it will purchase Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico , this acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales, and management team.

, ABB announced that it will purchase Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in , this acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales, and management team. In March 2022 , Siemens invested in existing and new sites in Texas and California that develop electrical equipment for critical infrastructure systems, including EV charging, data centers, and industrial installations. This investment advances the company's commitment to supporting the next generation of American infrastructure.

