Enea TECH and Biomedical Foundation invests €15 million in Tethis to develop new diagnostic methods in oncology using liquid biopsy

ROME and MILAN, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea TECH and Biomedical Foundation announces a €15 million investment in Tethis S.p.A., a Milan-based company at the forefront of cancer diagnostics.

Tethis is developing innovative solutions for liquid biopsy, a non-invasive blood test that can detect traces of tumor circulating in the blood. The core of Tethis' innovation lies in its integrated analytical process that includes the See.d® blood sample preparation instrument, SmartBioSurface® slides treated with biocompatible nanomaterials, and artificial intelligence algorithms for identifying cellular elements of tumor origin.

This platform makes it possible to characterize both immune cells and any circulating tumor cells, and to integrate cellular analysis with molecular markers present in plasma. The goal is to support accurate tumor diagnosis, monitor disease during and after treatment, and hopefully detect tumors early.

"This investment will accelerate the development, validation and preparation for commercialization of our diagnostic platform," says Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis. "Starting with a simple blood draw, we aim to provide oncologists and translational researchers with comprehensive cellular and molecular analyses that advance precision diagnostics, enable targeted therapeutic development, and ultimately deliver more personalized care for cancer patients."

"The investment of 15 million euros in Tethis is further confirmation of Italy's central role as a leader in cutting-edge innovation, with a focus on precision medicine and advanced diagnostics," underlines Maria Cristina Porta, General Manager of ENEA Tech and Biomedical Foundation. "Supporting revolutionary technological solutions, such as liquid biopsy, means laying the groundwork for a future where faster, more accurate, and less invasive diagnoses can significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Through this project, we renew our commitment to building an innovative and forward-thinking ecosystem that prioritizes the health and well-being of individuals while effectively addressing the increasingly complex challenges of our time."

This new funding round follows previous investments from Genextra and Indaco Venture Partners – the latter through the Atlante Ventures, Indaco Ventures I and Indaco Ventures I - Parallel Lombardia funds – which have supported the development of the Tethis platform until today.

About SmartBioSurface® Slides

SmartBioSurface® slides are treated with biocompatible nanomaterials that enable spontaneous and efficient adhesion of typically non-adherent cells to perform in situ analysis of proteins, RNA, and DNA at the single cell level. The slides support simultaneous and sequential analyses ensuring the integrity of the cytology sample (multiplexing and multimodal), allow maintenance of cell morphology, and facilitate artificial intelligence-based imaging for detection and characterization of rare cancer and immune cells.

About See.d®

See.d® is the first automated pre-analytical blood sample preparation tool for liquid biopsy to be performed at the point of collection to ensure sample integrity and clinical validity. It stabilizes the cellular fraction on SmartBioSurface® slides for analysis of immune and tumor cells, while plasma is made available for identification of molecular analytes released from the tumor, including DNA, RNA, proteins, metabolites and exosomes.

The See.d® instrument and SmartBioSurface® slides are for research use only and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

More information can be found at www.tethis-lab.com.

