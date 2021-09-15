Endotracheal Tube Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 939.62 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global endotracheal tubes market report.

The endotracheal tubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.15% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global endotracheal tubes market is expected to witness an incremental growth of over USD 203 million and an absolute growth of around 28% during the forecast period.

2. Based on intubation, oral is expected to have the highest incremental growth of over USD 141 million and the highest absolute growth of around 30% during the forecast period.

3. Based on product type, uncuffed is expected to have the highest incremental growth of over USD 112 million while cuffed is expected to have the highest absolute growth of over 28% during the forecast period.

4. Based on application, anesthesia & critical care is expected to have the highest incremental growth of over USD 100 million while emergency care is expected to have the highest absolute growth of around 30.50% during the forecast period.

5. Based on material type, PVC is expected to have the highest incremental growth of around USD 150 million and silicone is expected to have the highest absolute growth of over 28% during the forecast period.

6. Based on end-user, hospitals are expected to have the highest incremental growth of over USD 103 million and others is expected to have an absolute growth of over 45% during the forecast period.

7. North America is dominating the market and is expected to have the highest incremental growth of over USD 67 million while APAC is expected to have the highest absolute growth of over 41% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by intubation, product type, application, material type, end user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Endotracheal Tube Market – Segmentation

Nasotracheal intubation involves passing nasal ET through the nose, thereby allowing better isolation and good surgical access for intraoral procedures. It is one of the most common methods used to induce anesthesia for surgeries of the head and neck region.

The benefits of a cuffed tube are accurate end-tidal CO2 (ETCO2) monitoring, protection from aspiration, fewer tube changes due to air leaks, and continuous lung recruitment. However, concerns about cuffed tubes are that they cause increased trauma and that this trauma can lead to erosion, infection, cricoid perichondritis, and ultimately sub-glottic stenosis.

In 2020, the anesthesia and critical care segment accounted for a share of 52.46% in the global endotracheal tubes market. Airway management is a crucial skill required in clinical anesthesiologists. It is an integral part of general anesthesia, allowing ventilation and oxygenation.

Endotracheal Tube Market by Intubation

Oral

Nasal

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market by Product Type

Uncuffed

Cuffed

Endotracheal Tube Market by Application

Anesthesia & Critical Care

Emergency Care

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market by Material Type

PVC

Silicone

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market – Dynamics

Patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) most often require endotracheal intubation. The procedure is associated with high morbidity and mortality, especially during emergency procedures and severe cardiorespiratory insufficiency. Therefore, these conditions make it extremely important to improve the safety of the intubation process. Video laryngoscopy may play a relevant role as compared to conventional intubation techniques. Video laryngoscopy (VL)/video laryngoscope improves the glottis view and allows supervision by an expert during the intubation process. VL is proposed to improve airway management and reduce the incidence of difficult intubation. Video laryngoscopes have rapidly become routine devices for airway management in many situations, especially in an ICU than operating rooms. For patients in need of critical care, difficulties associated with tracheal intubation are more common compared to elective surgical patients. There is a higher risk of suffering serious complications compared to non-critically ill patients, relative to the number of intubation attempts.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advances in Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes

Novel Antimicrobial BCP3 in Endotracheal Tube Coatings

Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Endotracheal Tube Market – Geography

In 2020, North America accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tubes market. The market in this region is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures owing to the rise in chronic diseases, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and other lung injuries. Furthermore, growth in the aging population and high surge in patients with VAP are significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure and the development of various coated ETs are increasing awareness among end-users in promoting the demand for endotracheal tubes. In North America, there has been a drastic increase in the patient pool requiring effective treatment and surgical procedures. In the US alone, 48 million surgeries were performed, while in Canada, more than one million surgeries are performed every year. With the rise in these procedures, the adoption of endotracheal intubation has also increased, especially in ICU patients.

Endotracheal Tube Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

Medtronic

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Vygon

Bactiguard

Other Prominent Vendors

Angiplast

Armstrong Medical

Avanos Medical

Bicakcilar

ConvaTec

Fuji Systems

Genesis Airway Innovations

Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Instrument

HUM GmbH

Intersurgical

Medline Industries

Neurovision Medical Products

Royax Group

Securmed SpA

Sewoon Medical

Sharklet Technologies

Sterimed Group

Venner Medical International

Vyaire Medical

Well Lead Medical Co.

