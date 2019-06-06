Endoca Joins Tough Mudder as Its Official CBD Partner

To help Mudders recover quicker after they cross the finish line, Endoca is offering sample drops of its organic CBD oil. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn from Endoca's team of experts about the new CBD phenomena and how it interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system to treat various physical and neuro-related ailments. As of December 2018, CBD was made legal at the US federal level through the Farm Bill .

Endoca is sponsoring Tough Mudder's iconic Pyramid Scheme obstacle which has participants in teams working together to get over a 12 foot slanted wall. At each event, there will be an Endoca CBD Starter Pack raffled off as well as a one-year supply of CBD products. Anyone who wants to enter should pay close attention to the event M.C.'s announcements for details.

"Through this Tough Mudder partnership, Endoca is helping athletes at the peak of fitness maintain their overall wellness. When you think of athletes at the top of their game, it seems as though there's nothing that can slow them down," says Henry Vincenty, CEO of Endoca. "We've found that particularly strenuous workouts can slow down the recovery process - this is where CBD comes in. By using CBD in various forms before, during and after a workout, we've found the body to have a quicker return to top condition."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Endoca to provide Mudder Nation with the right recovery products to help them power through training and event day," says Kyle McLaughlin President of Tough Mudder. "Endoca's CBD oil is the purest we've found on the market and we think our participants will really be impressed."

About Endoca:

Endoca is leading the revolution in plant-based medicine, unlocking the secrets of nature, and setting the gold standard in the cannabis industry for natural pharmaceutical-grade hemp-made products. With 100% organic hemp in all of its CBD products, Endoca is taking wellness to the next level. Its primary goal is to develop high-quality hemp supplements with a broad range of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp to identify their distinct properties. For more information on Endoca, visit www.endoca.com .

About Tough Mudder:

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 non-competitive (Mini Mudder, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and competitive (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany. The company's content arm provides the more than millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Other NAM sponsorship partners include 3M's Nexcare™ and ACE™ brands, CELSIUS, Soap & Glory, EveryManJack, Navy Federal Credit Union, Alanic, Chipotle, MuscleTech and Viewsport. UK and Germany partners include Lucozade Sport, Brewdog, Snickers Protein, Toyo Tyres, Black Tower Wine, Rawbite, and Strandgut. For more information, visit www.toughmudder.com .

