Endo to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its first-quarter 2021 financial results on May 6, 2021 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 5491584. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from May 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on May 17, 2021 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 5491584

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

