Endo Launches Generic Version of Afinitor® (everolimus) Tablets in the United States

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical (Par), has received approval for and launched generic Afinitor® (everolimus) 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7 mg tablets. Product is available for immediate shipping.

"We are pleased to bring the first generic Afinitor® to market and provide patients with a lower-cost option," said Domenic Ciarico, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile & Generics at Endo. "This launch is a testament to Par's expertise in manufacturing technically challenging products while maintaining excellence in quality."

According to IQVIA data, sales for Afinitor® 2.5 mg, 5mg and 7mg tablets were approximately $412 million over the last four quarters.

Afinitor® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceuticals company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

About Par Pharmaceutical

Par Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, NY, develops, manufactures and markets safe, innovative and cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products that help improve patient quality of life. Par, among the top leaders in the U.S. generics industry, possesses a portfolio that includes sterile injectables, alternative dosage forms and many other differentiated products. Par is advancing a robust research and development (R&D) pipeline of potential products. Par is an operating company of Endo International plc. Learn more at www.endo.com or www.parpharm.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation, including the statements by Mr. Ciarico and other statements regarding product quality, availability and affordability. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described in the documents filed by Endo with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings, and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect Endo's future results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

