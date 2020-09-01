Encouraging Proper Hydration, Fourdesire's Plant Nanny² App Primes the Pump for Self-Care Awareness Month in September

Plant Nanny² helps people boost their water intake and cultivate healthy habits in an engaging, stress-free way. Users receive customized water consumption goals and an adorable plant to care for, and every time they drink water, their plant is similarly watered – making a mundane task into something enjoyable and satisfying.

"With everything that's going on in the world these days, many of us forget to take good care of ourselves," explained Wei-Fan Chen, producer of Plant Nanny². "But now, more than ever, is when we need to create healthy habits so we can remain strong and able to care for those around us. Self-Care Awareness Month is an excellent way to keep that top of mind, and Plant Nanny² can remind people of the benefits of water intake in a fun and eco-friendly way."

"I never realized how poorly I was doing taking care of myself until I felt like I had a little friend to take care of," added Ava, one of the many Plant Nanny² ambassadors that engage regularly on Fourdesire's social media platforms. "Because of the changes Plant Nanny² has helped me to make in my habits, I'm healthier, I'm happier, I'm more active, I've lost weight—and I have a beautiful little garden!"

For more information on Plant Nanny, visit https://plantnanny.app/ . To find out about Plant Nanny² events, check out their Instagram page (@plantnanny_us).

