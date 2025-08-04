Encore Launches New Bone Broth Toppers to Boost Dogs' Mealtime and Support Hydration!

04 Aug, 2025

Serve Chilled, Frozen, or Pour over kibble, the options are endless!

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore is shaking up mealtime with the launch of its brand-new Bone Broth Toppers – a tasty, versatile way to enhance kibble flavour and aid hydration for your furry friend. Made with 100% natural ingredients, both recipes contain parsley and turmeric and are designed to support a healthy immune system. These bone broth toppers introduce a brand-new texture to the Encore range that will have your dog pawing for more.

Available now in mouth-watering Chicken or Lamb flavours, Encore Bone Broth Toppers offer a world of serving possibilities:

  • Pour straight over kibble to enhance flavour, adding a delicious boost

  • Serve as a hydrating drink in-between meals

  • Freeze into icy treats for a cooling snack on warm days

However you chose to serve, Encore Bone Broth Toppers are a convenient way to add moisture and flavour to your dog's diet. Each pouch is easy to open, resealable and can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, making it simple to serve fresh, every time.

"Pet parents are looking for more creative, and nutritional ways to feed their dogs – and we've answered with a product that's as flexible as it is flavourful," said Robyn Long, Innovation Manager at Encore. "These bone broth toppers do more than taste great – they help keep your dog happily hydrated, whilst making mealtimes more varied and exciting."

Encore Bone Broth Toppers are available to pick up now at Tesco, Sainsburys, Ocado and Amazon with an RRP of £2. Try them in Chicken or Lamb – and see those tails wagging!

For more information, visit Natural Cat Food | Luxury Cat Food | Encore Cat Food.

