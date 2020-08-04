Enchanting British Brand GHOST Fragrances Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Originating from the success of established British fashion label Ghost, founded in 1984 by Tanya Sarne, GHOST Fragrances has successfully made its own mark in the world of fragrance with a library of perfumes that enable women to feel feminine, sophisticated and empowered - so much so, that the timeless scent of their iconic first release remains the most-popular fragrance in the range twenty years later.

Collaborating with award-winning perfumers, GHOST Fragrances have created over 25 perfumes across two decades, each captivating customers with its own ethereal story including Sweetheart, Deep Night and most recently, the launch of Purity, a sister scent to GHOST the Fragrance and modern update to the English classic.

The brand has recently received Vegan Society certification with ten core fragrances now boasting cruelty-free credentials with more on the way. Alongside this, aware of their environmental impact too, GHOST Fragrances continue to become more sustainable and their 2020 Christmas gifting collection 'An Illustrative Story' will be the first to feature 100% recyclable or reusable packaging - a defining moment for the brand who is the number one selling fragrance gift set at Christmas time.

Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO at Designer Parfums, comments: "At a time when brands are really feeling the effects of the current crisis and the retail landscape is ever-changing, we're delighted to be celebrating not only 20 years of GHOST Fragrances, but also our treasured British heritage and our incredible customers who remain loyal, continuing to purchase our fragrances time and time again."

To mark the 20th anniversary of GHOST Fragrances, customers will be able to shop some of the brand's most iconic perfumes in exclusive limited edition 20th anniversary packaging in Superdrug, alongside selected fragrance offers throughout August and September at all key retailers.

