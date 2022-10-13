Empty Capsules Market to Touch US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026 Due to Increasing Nutraceutical Consumption Globally - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America dominates the global empty capsules market with a share of around 38.3%. Increasing Nutraceutical Consumption to Play Major Role in the U.S. Market. Japan holds a significant share of 8.5% in the global empty capsules market

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales of empty capsules market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period from 2022 to 2026 with a wealthy CAGR of 8%. The global market is expected to reach around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026. At present, the empty pill capsule market accounts for around 1% of the global drug delivery market. The flexibility of such fillable capsules is anticipated to gradually promote the use of empty pills in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Owing to the surging consumption of various drugs combined with the increasing popularity of capsules over several other drug delivery forms is a primary factor boosting sales of empty capsules. Since the burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, demand for therapeutics is anticipated to increase at a substantial pace. This is in turn expected to generate lucrative growth prospects for the suppliers of empty capsules.

Empty capsules are known as protective shells for drugs designed from special film-forming materials such as gelatin, starch, and pullulan. Being innovative drug delivery products, they are utilized by leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies due to their various attractive features. Such capsules are economical, oxidation resistant, offer maximum flexibility, and are easy to use on account of their smooth and slippery nature. Furthermore, they are especially suitable for substances having a bitter taste and unpleasant odor.

Key Takeaways

The market is subjected to change in relevance in order to get regulatory impositions of gelatin sourcing and licensing for distribution, as per the macro and industry standards. The prominent driver in the global empty capsules market incorporates the development of natural alternatives to raw material sourcing of gelatin.

In addition to that, efficient packaging of empty capsules has proven to improve the integrity of the product and avoid contamination. It has also offered several solutions for the efficient dissolution of the capsules and is therefore expected to enhance the sales outlook of the empty capsules market during the forecasted years.

Empty capsules have proven to be an ideal drug delivery product as they account for their ability to protect sensitive substances from oxidation as well as their user-friendly nature. These capsules are usually smooth and slippery which makes them easy to swallow.

The use of empty capsules is diverse within the healthcare sector as they are expletively utilized by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to encapsulate liquids, powders, granulates, oils, extracts, and even herbs. Surging production and consumption of empty capsules to cater to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry will continue to boost the empty capsules market growth during the assessment period.

Over the last few years, encapsulated capsules have garnered major traction for the encapsulation of unpalatable medicines. The empty capsule suppliers are using various strategies to increase sales. They are focusing on developing innovative capsule materials that not only help to deliver medicine but also perform other functions as well. This will help them to lure more and more customers.

Competitive Landscape

The global empty capsules market is known to be highly competitive in nature attributed to the presence of leading empty pill manufacturers that account for over 70% of the global market share. Prominent market players are constantly focusing on introducing new products designed out of innovative materials. In addition to that, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to expand their global footprint.

More Insights into the Empty Capsules Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global empty capsules market as it accounts for a massive chunk of the global market. The growth of the market is attributed to the poor lifestyle habits in the U.S. which have resulted in a substantial increase in demand for nutraceuticals to adjust proper nutrient intake, subsequently driving sales of empty supplement capsules and empty vitamin capsules.

Moreover, surging awareness associated with vegetarian empty capsules and the availability of technologically advanced empty capsule filling machines will propel sales of empty HPMC capsules and empty pullulan capsules in the U.S. through 2030.

Japan is the second largest consumption of empty medicine capsules owing to increasing usage by the geriatric population and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of capsules over other forms.

Key Segments of Empty Capsules Industry Survey

Capsule Size:

Size "000" Empty Capsules

Size "00" Empty Capsules

Size "0" Empty Capsules

Size "1" Empty Capsules

Size "2" Empty Capsules

Size "3" Empty Capsules

Size "4" Empty Capsules

Size "5" Empty Capsules

Product Type:

Gelatin (Hard)-based Capsules

Vegetarian-based Capsules

Route of Administration:

Empty Capsules for Oral Administration

Empty Capsules for Inhalation

Raw Material:

Contract Type-A (Pork Skin) Empty Capsules

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Empty Capsules

Fish Bone Gelatin Empty Capsules

Empty Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Empty Capsules

Starch Material Empty Capsules

Empty Pullulan Capsules

End User:

Empty Capsules for Pharmaceutical Companies

Empty Capsules for Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

Empty Capsules for Clinical Research Organizations (CROS)

Region:

North America Empty Capsules Market

Latin America Empty Capsules Market

Europe Empty Capsules Market

East Asia Empty Capsules Market

South Asia & Pacific Empty Capsules Market

& Pacific Empty Capsules Market Middle East & Africa (MEA) Empty Capsules Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Trends

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Key Development Trends

4. Global Empty Capsules Market Volume (Units Mn) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2026

4.1. Current and Future Market Volume (Units Mn) Projections, 2022-2026

4.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Market Background

