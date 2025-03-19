Empowering Education in Africa: Bybit and AltSchool Africa Unveil Bybit Academy and $100,000 Scholarship Fund

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced its partnership with AltSchool Africa through the launch of a Bybit Academy and a $100,000 scholarship fund . This scholarship will benefit 1,000 AltSchool students, enabling them to access the life-changing power of education. The partnership endeavors to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders by providing accessible, technology-focused education that equips students with the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy.

AltSchool Africa is a global talent company that equips Africans with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to succeed in their careers. AltSchool Africa offers a diverse range of technical and non-technical diploma programs and short courses across its five schools: Software Engineering, Data, Product, Creative Economy, and Business. To ensure that skilled professionals can access rewarding career opportunities worldwide, AltSchool Africa also provides career counseling, mentorship, recruitment support and job placement services.

As Africa continues to emerge as a vibrant hub for innovation and technology, the need for quality education has never been more pressing. Bybit recognizes that investing in education is a strategic imperative that fosters long-term economic growth and technological advancement in the continent.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Bybit will provide a sponsorship fund of $100,000 to establish the Bybit Academy and offer scholarships for 1,000 students. Students will be selected based on established criteria, including academic performance and diversity.

Bybit will collaborate with AltSchool Africa to determine scholarship selection criteria based on entrance exam scores, priority countries, gender diversity, and other mutually agreed factors.

The top 10 graduates from the program will have the chance to become Bybit Interns, Ambassadors, or ByBUILDERS, fostering their professional growth and integration into the Bybit ecosystem.

: The top 10 graduates from the program will have the chance to become Bybit Interns, Ambassadors, or ByBUILDERS, fostering their professional growth and integration into the Bybit ecosystem. Educational Contributions: Bybit product managers will facilitate sessions on technology and cryptocurrency, enhancing the participants' learning experience and practical skills.

"Education is a powerful catalyst for change, and Africa's young population stands to benefit from unprecedented accessibility to technology in this day and age. Through our partnership with AltSchool Africa and the establishment of the Bybit Academy, we are committed to providing opportunities that foster growth, innovation, and resilience. Together, we can cultivate a brighter future for our communities and future-proof Africa's talent for the digital future," said Helen Liu, COO of Bybit.

By investing in education, Bybit is sending a powerful message: the future of Africa lies in the hands of its youth. By ensuring that young Africans have access to quality education and opportunities, we can collectively build a prosperous and innovative continent.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

