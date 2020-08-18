Employers Face Potential Exodus of Supply Chain Talent According to DSJ Global Survey

These findings come from the DSJ Global Job Confidence Index 2020 which measures confidence in the supply chain labor market across industries including banking and financial services, aerospace and defense, automotive, FMCG, chemical, and life sciences. The index reports on professionals' confidence in the economy, holding or getting a job, their compensation and bonus, and whether the normal push-and-pull factors in employment have changed.

"In this climate, it can be difficult to grasp what current and potential employees are thinking and feeling. The Job Confidence Index provides some clarity and reveals that talent retention is a critical issue right now," says Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global.

Key findings include:

Job market blues: 2 in 5 respondents feel negative or very negative about the current job market.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is clearing impacting how supply chain professionals are feeling about the job market – mostly bringing an expectation or acceptance that a move is more likely," says Steve Yendell, Chief Operating Officer at DSJ Global. "We are here to help supply chain professionals and employers navigate this challenging and changeable market and make the best employment-related decisions."

Methodology: The DSJ Global Job Confidence Index surveyed over 650 experienced supply chain professionals via an online survey and consultant follow up. The survey ran in Asia Pacific between February and March and in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States between March and May 2020.

