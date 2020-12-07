Empire Pest Control Introduces Safe Pest Control Measures during COVID-19

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected people and in more ways than one. Commercial and residential property owners have reported a higher incidence of pest infestation during lockdown.

To combat the public health dangers posed by pests and rodents during challenging times like these, Empire Pest Control has introduced safe pest control measures.

Empire Pest Control is a leading London-based pest removal company. And they are now offering pest control services with COVID precautions in place.

"The pandemic has made it more essential to get regular pest control services. Closed commercial establishments are at a higher risk. They have become hospitable breeding grounds for pests," said a spokesperson at Empire Pest Control.

As sources of food, mostly in the form of trash, have become sparse, rodents and other pests are looking for new sources of food. And homes have become an easy target.

A behavioural change has also been observed in pigeons, rats, and squirrels. They seem to have become a bit braver. This is because they are hungrier. Thus, they are venturing into even closely guarded and protected establishments.

Hotels and eateries that were closed are the worst hit. A considerable volume of stored food materials with little to no human intervention over a long period has offered a feast for pests.

The Government has listed pest control as an essential service. But people are apprehensive about calling experts.

"We make sure that we are prepared in the best way to prevent the spread of infection. We are taking all possible measures. We aim to minimise the risks for our staff as well as the clients that we serve." The company spokesperson added.

The technicians at Empire Pest control have undergone an internal COVID infection prevention training. This has been an important step in helping them resume operations with better safety.

Other than PPE kits, masks, and gloves to limit transmission, social distancing measures are also followed.

According to information shared by the management at Empire Pest Control -

The company experts follow all Government safety advisories.

Empire Pest Control is a team of trained and experienced experts for pest control. They have been offering cost-effective pest control services for several years now.

Those looking for COVID safe pest services can get in touch with the licensed experts at Empire Pest Control by calling them at +44 (0)203-633-2143.

