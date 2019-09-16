eMop Announces Q2 2019 Business Results, 300% Revenue Increase From Q2 2017

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMop, the London based online platform that connects customers and cleaners 24/7, with a pay-as-you-go payment model, announces its business results for the first 2 years in the UK market.

300% revenue increase, 500% increase in customer base, strong monthly showings

Today eMop can announce its business results for its first two years in the UK market. We have experienced a 300% increase in revenue from Q2 2017 - Q2 2019. Our customer database has grown by 500% and our database of cleaners has grown by 110%. 2019 has been a robust year for revenue growth which has seen an average monthly increase of 30%.

Customer friendly online platform key to our success

Julia Ponomareva, eMop's founder, said:

"I would attribute our successes, in part, to our user friendly platform which customers can easily customize to their needs. Connecting customers with cleaners in a quick, efficient, and affordable manner has proven crucial to expanding our customer base."

New eMop app to revolutionise cleaner-to-customer experience

eMop will be announcing a new mobile app, just for its customers; this will build from eMop's incredibly successful app originally designed for its cleaners. eMop's customer app's interface is easy to customise to satisfy the cleaning needs which are unique and specific to every user.

eMop has listened carefully to its customers and cleaners, and the results will speak for themselves.

Ponomareva said:

"It's been great to see our multinational team continue to grow and it's been inspiring to work with so many dedicated and creative people. eMop supports everyone who would like to join the company as a cleaner with and we only make use of environmentally friendly cleaning products."

SOURCE eMop