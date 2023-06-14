EMKOO, GAC MOTOR's Pioneering SUV Model, Releases in Qatar and Kuwait

GUANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East region recently welcomed the brand new GAC MOTOR vehicles with the launch of the EMKOO, the brand's next-generation SUV.

On June 8, the car manufacturer held high-profile launches for the model in Kuwait and Qatar, announcing the arrival of GAC's innovation-packed vehicle to local buyers.

In Qatar, the EMKOO was launched alongside the brand-new GAC 4S store - now the largest in the country - attracting a diverse crowd ranging from media outlets, potential car owners, and automobile enthusiasts.

Located in Doha, the newly-unveiled GAC store features both service and spare parts facilities, enabling one-stop service to become a reality for local customers.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience the EMKOO's extraordinary performance in a 69.3km test drive across Doha's most iconic roads and locations.

Positioned as a next-generation, hi-tech SUV, the EMKOO is an ultra-modern 5-seater that will appeal to a wide range of audiences with its eye-catching appearance and premium interior design.

The car's dramatic shape is emphasized by sleek lines and laser-sword-shaped taillights to give EMKOO its unique futuristic look. Inside, luxurious leather seats deliver maximum comfort to users who can enjoy smart features packed in a 10.1-inch high-resolution display.

The EMKOO comes with a high-efficiency powertrain with a 2.0 Atkinson engine and dual motors multi-gear DHT. Despite its top-grade power, the SUV consumes only around 4.76L per 100km, an ideal and economic choice for young families and individuals.

The launch of EMKOO in Kuwait and Qatar has generated extensive coverage across both traditional and social media in the Middle East. GAC MOTOR plans to keep up the momentum by rolling out the model in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, and Oman within the next two months.

" In recent years, Chinese brands including GAC MOTOR have been gradually recognized by consumers," said Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC International. "For all the time, GAC MOTOR has adhered to its original aspiration of "creating cars with the spirit of craftsmanship" to win local consumers' recognition with high-quality and high-value products, and continue to increase brand awareness."

The launch of its new models, including EMKOO, will continue to reinforce GAC MOTOR's brand reputation for world-class quality, innovative technology, and outstanding service in the Middle East and beyond.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101894/GAC_EMKOO.mp4

SOURCE GAC MOTOR