Emirates NBD Group's Deniz Ventures and Qatar's Rasmal Ventures Invest 7.6 million USD in TeamSec to Advance Securitization Innovation

ISTANBUL, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deniz Ventures, the venture capital fund of DenizBank, established under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund—the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Emirates NBD Group—and Rasmal Ventures, a leading Doha-based venture capital firm, have jointly invested in TeamSec, the world's first AI-powered securitization platform, transforming the structured finance industry through its innovative Securitization-as-a-Service platform. With a total investment raise of 7.6 million USD, TeamSec aims to accelerate its growth operations, focusing on rapid expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Additionally, TeamSec also aims to diversify its product and service portfolio and enhance current service offerings,

(Top row, from left to right):Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Ayman Sejiny, Neeraj Makin (Bottom row, from left to right): Alexander Wiedmer, Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Gürhan Çam

Focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the financial sector, TeamSec is driving the creation of a more efficient and transparent financial ecosystem by digitizing securitization processes. Through its AI and data analytics-based solutions, TeamSec seeks to create critical value for investors and financial institutions.

Commenting on the investment, Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD said: "We recognize the immense potential securitization holds in supporting regional growth. Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specializing in Securitization-as-a-Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage."

NEOHUB CEO Gürhan Çam highlighted that TeamSec's technological infrastructure will lay the groundwork for stronger collaborations among financial institutions in the future and contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem. He stated: "Digital transformation in the fintech sector is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As DenizBank and NEOHUB, we aim to address the technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups through our investment in TeamSec. We recognize that TeamSec's innovations in securitization have the potential to set new industry standards."

Emphasizing the collaborative approach, Rasmal Ventures' Co-Managing Partner, Alexander Wiedmer, noted: "TeamSec's bold vision to revolutionize the securitization industry across the Middle East and beyond resonates strongly with us. Their mission-driven, execution-focused team exemplifies the kind of ambition and innovation we are excited to support. Our investment, alongside Deniz Ventures, reflects our commitment to advance fintech solutions that redefine traditional financial processes. By backing teams like TeamSec, with deep expertise in their field, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and fortify the regional financial ecosystem."

Emphasizing the role Emirates NBD's Corporate Venture Capital arm played in driving this investment, Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: "Emirates NBD's Innovation Fund drives strategic investments in cutting-edge fintech startups like TeamSec, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with our vision of being the most innovative bank for our customers. As the industry evolves, the fund ensures we stay ahead of disruptive trends while enhancing the digital experience for our clients."

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Founder and CEO of TeamSec, highlighted that this strategic investment from Deniz Ventures combined with the VC mindset and experience of the Rasmal Ventures' team, is a key enabler in achieving the company's vision: "The investment we received from ENBD and Rasmal Ventures demonstrates the trust placed in TeamSec's vision and technological prowess by these renowned institutions. At the same time, this investment round supports our mission to revolutionize the securitization market, positioning TeamSec as a leader in the fintech sector as well as in the securitization market, particularly in the MENA region. With this investment, we endeavor to strengthen our position as a global game-changer in the field of securitization."

Both Emirates NBD and Deniz Ventures remain committed to investing in fintech and technology-driven startups, driving innovation and digital transformation in the financial sector. Building on prior investments such as Erguvan in 2023 and NewBridge Fintech Solutions, their support for high-growth startups like TeamSec highlights their dedication to shaping a sustainable, tech-enabled future in finance.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Rasmal Ventures

Rasmal Ventures is Qatar's first independent venture capital firm, with a strong presence and network across the MENA innovation ecosystem. Headquartered in Doha with an office in Saudi Arabia, Rasmal Ventures focuses on technology startups at the pre-Series A, Series A, and Series B stages across the MENA region and beyond. The firm has a highly selective investment strategy, homing in on proprietary opportunities that drive innovation and growth in the market. Led by an experienced founding team with a strong track record of successful exits in Europe and the Middle East, Rasmal Ventures combines regional expertise with a global perspective.

About Deniz Ventures:

Deniz Ventures, the venture capital arm of DenizBank, operates under the umbrella of the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund and is managed by NEOHUB, DenizBank's innovation, entrepreneurship and digital arm.

Since its establishment, Deniz Ventures has successfully demonstrated its investment acumen, starting with its inaugural investment in Midas, which culminated in a remarkable exit of $6 million. In 2023, Deniz Ventures further expanded its portfolio by investing $733,000 in Erguvan, a promising sustain tech startup, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and forward-looking industries. As a key player in the innovation ecosystem, Deniz Ventures continues to support transformative startups that shape the future.

About TeamSec:

TeamSec is the world's first AI-powered securitization platform, offering end-to-end securitization services to both financial and non-financial institutions, providing capital optimization and working capital solutions. Its services include credit securitization for financial institutions, invoice receivable securitization for corporates, and trade finance for international trade companies.

