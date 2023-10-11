Emerging Nations with Advanced Pharmaceutical Infrastructure Set to Make Significant Contributions to the Pharmaceutical Container Market Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pharmaceutical industry boom has increased demand for effective packaging solutions that protect the API of medications and vaccines. The pharmaceutical container market is expected to reach US$ 95.3 billion in 2023, reflecting this growing demand

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Container Market Forecast by Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials from 2023 to 2033

The pharmaceutical container market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 172.4 billion by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is US$ 95.3 billion. As the demand for medications, vaccines, and advanced therapies in the medical sector foresees growth, the pharmaceutical container market, too, is expected to grow by 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Pharmaceutical Container Market Overview (2018 to 2033)

Attributes Key Statistics Expected Base Year Value (2018) US$ 69.73 billion Anticipated Forecast Value (2022) US$ 89.7 billion Expected Base Year Value (2023) US$ 95.3 billion Anticipated Forecast Value (2033) US$ 172.4 billion Estimated Growth (2018 to 2022) 6.5% CAGR Estimated Growth (2023 to 2033) 6.1% CAGR

The pharmaceutical container market grew with a substantial demand for medications, vaccines, antibiotics, and medical devices. Therefore, pharmaceutical containers have a massive significance in the medicare industry as they play a critical role in preserving the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical products while meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

The growth of personalized medical services and the emergence of doorstep delivery services of medications have also generated significant demand for drug packaging containers.

Along with these, government initiatives and the aging population have significantly expanded the pharmaceutical container market.

Emerging economies and countries with robust healthcare infrastructure, such as China, India, Germany, and the United States, have a massive demand for pharmaceutical containers as they have to cater to a large population dealing with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. As these nations continue to invest in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical container market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years.

"Industry experts are participating actively in innovative packaging to appeal to eco-conscious consumers with great protection power. A surge in pharma schemes taken by the government along with the aging population is navigating growth in the containers and closures market for pharmaceuticals", says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways

The pharmaceutical container market is expected to grow at a modest rate of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Bottled pharmaceutical containers dominate the global market with an overall revenue share of 37.3%.

India is the leading consumer of pharmaceutical container products, with a revenue share of 7.2%.

is the leading consumer of pharmaceutical container products, with a revenue share of 7.2%. India is followed by China (6.7%), Thailand (6.1%), Canada (5.9%), and the United Kingdom (5.4%) in terms of pharmaceutical container consumption.

is followed by (6.7%), (6.1%), (5.9%), and the (5.4%) in terms of pharmaceutical container consumption. China is the highest exporter of pharmaceutical container products.

Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical container market is witnessing innovative packaging opportunities with increasing government initiatives to lessen supply chain and manufacturing disruption.

Pharma packaging material manufacturers should also focus on sustainability by developing eco-friendly solutions, investing in advanced digital technologies for intelligent packaging, and enhancing product safety features to meet evolving regulatory standards and ensure patient well-being.

Recent Developments

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announced a collaboration to develop an innovative Ready-to-use Vial Platform for the pharmaceutical industry. This partnership aims to help customers achieve greater efficiencies, elevate quality standards, accelerate time to market, reduce overall cost of ownership (TCO), and mitigate supply chain risks.

In March 2023 , Alpla Group, a plastic packaging and recycling company from Austria , joined forces with Inden Pharma, a Spanish packaging company, to expand its global presence beyond Europe into regions like India , the United States , Central America , and South America .

