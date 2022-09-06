Embedded FPGA Market to Garner $310.3 Mn, Globally, by 2031 at 15.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Low power requirements and reduced system cost, increased demand for embedded FPGA technology verticals and market players have boosted the growth of the global embedded FPGA market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Global Embedded FPGA Market by Technology (EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, Others), by Application (Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global embedded FPGA industry was accounted for $73.2 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $310.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 185+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4639

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Low power requirement and reduced system cost, increased demand for embedded FPGA technology verticals and market players have boosted the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. However, complexities in design regarding architecture and implementation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of high-end applications and strategies decisions by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created challenges and economic adversities for all constituents of the value chain such as businesses and customers.

The prolonged lockdown imposed by the governmental bodies to control the spread of the disease hampered the manufacturing of electronics and disrupted the supply chain.

However, as the companies adopted remote working, the use of electronics and semiconductor equipment increased rapidly.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4639

The SRAM Segment Dominated the Market

By technology, the SRAM segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global embedded FPGA market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as rapid rate of operations, low access time, fast re-programmability, and less power consumption. However, the flash segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period, due to factors such as faster read and write operations compared to traditional hard disk drives.

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Portray the Highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.38% from 2021 to 2031, due to increase in demand for consumer electronics products and surge in technological awareness. In addition, advancements in artificial intelligence technology and its integration with consumer electronics lead the development of various products. Such factors contribute to the growth of the segment. However, the telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global embedded FPGA market. Embedded FPGAs are widely used in telecommunications and networking systems as the technology allows system designers to use silicon devices that implement their own designs rather than using merchant silicon, which majorly does not match their specific requirements.

Asia-Pacific Held the Lion's Share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.68% during the forecast period. Government authorities of various emerging countries such as India and Taiwan in the Asia-Pacific region have introduced various policies and attractive schemes for semiconductor manufacturers to set up their business in the country and meet the domestic need of various end users such as automotive and healthcare sectors. This, in turn, is projected to boost the growth of the embedded FPGA market. The report includes an analysis of the global embedded FPGA market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4639?reqfor=covid

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global embedded FPGA market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global embedded FPGA market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global embedded FPGA market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global embedded FPGA market size.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global embedded FPGA market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Technology

EEPROM

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

Application

Data Processing

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Telecom

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Major Market Players

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Adicsys

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Menta S.A.S

NanoXplore

QuickLogic Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global embedded FPGA market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription | Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Field Programmable Gate Array Market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market size was valued at $63.93 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $311.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Microcontroller Market size was valued at $16.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2020 to 2027.

SiC GaN Power Semiconductor Market size was valued at $0.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Embedded USB Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.

Flash-Based Array Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research