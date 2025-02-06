Emaar Hospitality Group Opens Vida Dubai Mall in the Heart of Downtown

An incredible lifestyle destination, Vida Dubai Mall is the newest destination for guests to enjoy a new style of living

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group opened Vida Dubai Mall, a vibrant addition to the city's ever-evolving skyline. Situated in Downtown Dubai, this 195-key property, plus 620 residence units, is ideal for urban explorers, leisure seekers, and business travellers. Boasting direct access to Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest retail and entertainment hubs, and breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa, this represents a new chapter for the Vida brand in Dubai's most iconic destination.

Vida Dubai Mall

The hotel's location offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity, being adjacent to Dubai's top attractions, including the world-renowned Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain, and several cultural hotspots. With direct access to Dubai Mall and a link to China Town in Dubai Mall, guests can enjoy a dynamic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Towering above the Dubai skyline, Vida Dubai Mall blends modern architecture with rich cultural influences, making every stay memorable. The hotel's sleek, stylish interiors provide comfort and elegance, and each room is meticulously designed, showcasing Vida's signature style with soothing colour palettes, trendy furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details.

Vida Dubai Mall isn't just a hotel; it's a lifestyle destination. Guests can enjoy an array of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, a stunning pool with majestic vistas, a dedicated kids' club, and an expansive terrace perfect for events and weddings.

Dining at Vida Dubai Mall is an experience in itself. Origins, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, serves wholesome meals with outdoor seating, while FLO, the poolside lounge, is great to unwind with a refreshing beverage while taking in views of Burj Khalifa.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, commented, "Vida Dubai Mall is a significant addition to the hospitality landscape of Downtown Dubai. This property stands out for its exceptional location and embodies the unique lifestyle ethos that defines the Vida brand. Vida Dubai Mall will become the ultimate destination for visitors seeking a dynamic yet relaxing environment at the heart of the city."

Vida Dubai Mall is the ultimate choice for those seeking a lively and cosmopolitan atmosphere. With its strategic location, exceptional service, and world-class amenities, Vida Dubai Mall is more than just a hotel—it's a gateway to experiencing Dubai like never before.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613494/Vida_Dubai_Mall.jpg