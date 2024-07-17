Elwood sells OTC business to Zodia Markets in landmark deal

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies ("Elwood"), a leading provider of digital asset execution and portfolio management software, and Zodia Markets, a prominent UK-headquartered digital asset trading business backed by Standard Chartered, are pleased to announce that Zodia Markets has agreed to acquire Elwood Capital Management Ltd ("ECML"), Elwood's Digital Asset OTC trading business based in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

The sale of ECML to Zodia Markets represents Elwood's ongoing commitment to focus on and enhance its institutional-grade SaaS products and services. These include an Execution Management System ("EMS") with advanced tools for accessing liquidity, and an institutional-grade Portfolio & Risk Management System ("PMS") with enhanced portfolio management and risk capabilities.

ECML has been instrumental in providing liquidity solutions to its global client base spanning asset managers, token foundations, family offices and leading digital asset businesses. The acquisition by Zodia Markets, who run businesses registered by the UK's FCA, Central Bank of Ireland, and approved in principle in Abu Dhabi Global Market, marks another significant step in the firm's ongoing expansion strategy. The acquisition solidifies its regulated presence, enabling enhanced services to institutional clients worldwide.

"This sale marks an important new chapter for Elwood and strengthens our position as a leading provider of execution and portfolio management software for global institutions that trade and manage digital assets," said Chris Lawn, CEO of Elwood. "The sale of our OTC trading business supports Elwood's strategic plan to build a world-class end-to-end EMS and PMS software platform and allows us to fully dedicate our resources to the SaaS business. In line with our vision, Elwood has been investing heavily in our software platform and we recently completed the build-out and integration of our new PMS with advanced capabilities."

"We are confident that our strategic partner Zodia Markets will continue to provide exceptional service to OTC clients and we will be working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition."

Following completion of the transaction, the entity will be known as Zodia Markets Jersey Ltd.

Usman Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of Zodia Markets, shared, "This acquisition is a significant progression to create greater diversification in our service offering and footprint, enabling scale and accelerating product capability. Building on our exceptional growth in the first half of the year, we are well-positioned to further capitalise on the global institutional demand for digital asset solutions.

Usman continued, "Acquiring a successful, established business with a similar regulatory-first mindset allows us to extend our offering to the clients we will welcome and provide our existing clients with a broader suite of capabilities and value. Our commitment to driving sustained growth remains paramount, as we continue to innovate at the forefront of the digital asset sector and be the go-to trading partner for institutions."

About Elwood:

Elwood is an established, global fintech building digital assets infrastructure for institutional investors. Its seamless end-to-end SaaS platform connects to global crypto exchanges and liquidity providers and delivers execution and portfolio analytics functionality with advanced risk management tools for digital asset markets. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in traditional finance and digital technology, Elwood provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access digital asset markets quickly and efficiently.

About Zodia Markets

Zodia Markets is an institutional digital asset trading business whose mission is to make the unfamiliar, familiar. We are the trusted institutional trading partner for corporations and institutions who want to trade in digital assets, but who don't want to compromise on the standards and principles associated with traditional finance. Zodia Markets is backed by SC Ventures, the innovation, and ventures unit of Standard Chartered, and OSL Group, Asia's leading digital asset company. For more information visit www.zodiamarkets.com or contact us directly at contact@zodiamarkets.com.

