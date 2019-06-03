Elsevier Releases 2018 CiteScore™ Values

New functionality allows users to calculate CiteScore including pre-set document types

AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today released the 2018 CiteScore values, its latest assessment of thousands of all peer-reviewed research journals, book series, conference proceedings and trade publications covered in Scopus. These new values are available for free.

This year more than 23,830 titles source titles covering 330 disciplines were ranked across eight indicators, which are all part of CiteScore metrics. These include: CiteScore, CiteScore Tracker, CiteScore Percentile, CiteScore Quartiles, CiteScore Rank, Citation Count, Document Count, and Percentage Cited. Calculating values for all titles included in Scopus, CiteScore covers 12,000+ more titles than the Impact Factor.

Access to CiteScore metrics' underlying data is free for everyone, including non-Scopus subscribers, so values can be recalculated offering transparency to researchers, publishers and the wider academic community. New this year is that calculations can be broken down by document type, enabling user-defined alternative CiteScore calculations including only certain document types.

"Based on user feedback, this year we are offering a new functionality to include document type presets," explained Andrew Plume, Director Research Evaluation, Elsevier. "Alongside the inclusion of all document types in the default CiteScore calculation, users can see the effect of manually restricting the calculation to any of three different sets of document types in both the numerator (i.e., citations counted), and denominator (i.e., publications counted). This provides additional transparency relating to the way certain document types might impact a title's CiteScore value."

CiteScore metrics are part of a collection of research metrics available on or through Scopus. Other metrics include journal, author, institutional, and article-level metrics captured in PlumX Metrics (covering Usage, Captures, Mentions, Social Media and Citations), supporting a holistic view of research performance.

"By making available a suite of citation and non-citation-based metrics, we underscore one of the two golden rules of research evaluation (i.e., to always use two or more complementary quantitative indicators; the other rule is to always use indicators alongside expert judgement," added Plume. "With this approach Elsevier is responsive to the needs of researchers and research leaders and is constantly scanning the horizon for useful new metrics to add to the array."

With CiteScore Tracker journal performance can be monitored throughout the year, alongside the release of the annual score.

For a complete overview 2018 CiteScore values – and all other research metrics available in Scopus – go to: CiteScore 2018 metrics.

CiteScore metrics, including access to the underlying data, are free to access without a Scopus subscription in the following ways:

Scopus: Search and filter features let you explore the full range of CiteScore metrics for a group of journals (such as open access journals), a subject category or a publisher view. You can also access individual source profile pages and download the complete set of CiteScore metrics as a Microsoft Excel file.

Journal Homepages on Elsevier.com: Access CiteScore metrics for more than 2,500 journals published by Elsevier.

