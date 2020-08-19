Elsevier launches nursing education platform to address growing needs of an ageing population in China

Elderly Care China to boost capacity and quality of nursing care in response to demand for essential geriatric care management services

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, announced today the launch of Elderly Care China, an online platform that delivers nursing education to address the growing demand for quality geriatric care management services in China.

Currently, China has more than 40 million disabled and semi-disabled elderly people1 and falls short of the 1:4 nursing staff to elderly ratio recommended by the Ministry of Civil Affairs2. With only an estimated 4.45 million3 number of nursing care professionals available by the end of 2019, at least an additional 10 million geriatric care nurses are needed.

To bridge this gap, Elsevier developed the Elderly Care China digital solution to equip China's nursing professionals with quality, comprehensive and practical skills training in an interactive format to meet the requirement and standards of China's elderly care management.

Incorporating authoritative, quality and comprehensive geriatric nursing care literature from Elsevier's reference book, "Geriatric Nursing", Elderly Care China has undergone stringent review by a panel of Chinese experts to deliver an enriched and customized syllabus that is highly relevant, current and aligned to the context, guidelines and practices of China's elderly care management.

Elsevier will initially introduce an online version of Elderly Care China with plans to extend the solution across a mobile platform and other point terminals.

At launch, the syllabus will focus on nursing education content centered on geriatric management around daily care, preventive care, mental health issues and neurological diseases. This will gradually expand to include syllabus related to other geriatric-specific conditions. In addition, the content will be regularly refreshed with information arising from the latest regulatory and industry framework to help China's geriatric care professionals keep current and updated with the latest developments.

In 2019, Elderly Care China was conceived as a key component of the three-year "Sino-German Eldercare Project" in a collaboration involving Elsevier, FuU-Sachsen gGmbH, and Deutsch-Chinesische Sozialwerk e.V., Stuttgart along with eight Chinese colleges and universities. The launch of Elderly Care China today is a milestone progress signaling that the cooperation between China and Germany has entered a new phase in the strategic academic-industry collaboration on geriatric care management in China.

Executive quotes:

Prof. Guifang GUO, Peking University School of Nursing, said: "Elderly Care China meets the needs of China's elderly care industry for educational content in terms of content authority, localization and practical application. We believe that Elsevier can continue to enrich the teaching content of Elderly Care China and help the cultivation of elderly care professionals in China."

Prof. Bin LI, President of Changsha Social Work College, said: "We are very happy to witness the launch of Elderly Care China with Elsevier. We look forward to bringing new changes to daily teaching and improving students' theory and skills to better adapt to the development of the elderly care industry in the future."

Kok Keng LIM, Asia Pacific Managing Director of Health Solutions, Elsevier, said: "Elsevier continues to combine technology with quality content to deliver highly innovative and customized solutions that provide geriatric care professionals in China with quick and convenient access to authoritative literature that they can feel totally confident of when administering personalized care management services to the aged. Providing better and quality elderly care management services is one of China's key priorities to improve the country's population health and standards, and Elsevier will continue to deliver the right solutions to contribute meaningfully to the Healthy China 2030 mission.

