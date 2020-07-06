Elly Hardwick Appointed to the Board of Directors for Itiviti

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Elly Hardwick had been appointed to its board of directors to further growth and technology-driven innovation plans for the company.

Elly has 25 years' experience within Fintech, serving as Head of Innovation at Deutsche Bank, and, most recently, Chief Digital Officer of UBS. She commenced her career at the UK Department of Trade and Industry, focusing on Communications and Information Industries policy and subsequently held roles with Booz. Allen & Hamilton's Tech, Media & Telco practice, and in the Institutional Equity Division of Morgan Stanley. Elly also previously held positions as Global Head of Professional Publishing and later Global Head of Strategy, Investment, and Advisory at Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv), and served as the founding CEO of Fintech startup Credit Benchmark. Elly continues to serve as a Non-Executive Director with Axis Capital and Alpha Bank.

"I am delighted to have Elly join the board of directors at Itiviti," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "Elly's extensive experience and knowledge within financial services technology innovation will be invaluable in helping us achieve both our aggressive growth plans and ambitions in continuing to be the vendor partner of choice for capital market firms'.

"Elly's skills and experience in digitalization and innovation are a perfect fit for us at Itiviti," said Per E. Larsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Delivering innovative thinking and customer benefits in both product and interface is high on our priority list. I am looking very much forward to working with Elly, who will add tremendous value to the continuous growth of Itiviti."The financial services industry is seeing a significant increase both in opportunities for digitization and in demand for digitized services." Said Elly Hardwick. "I'm delighted to be joining a company so perfectly positioned to support clients with opportunities in this space."

For further information, please contact:

Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti, Tel: +44-2079420946, Email: rob.mackay@itiviti.com

Amal Ahmed, Head of Content Marketing, PR & Communications, Itiviti, Tel: +44-7796936316, Email: amal.ahmed@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to evolve their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise, and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms, and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, and trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leveraging automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With a presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/elly-hardwick-appointed-to-the-board-of-directors-for-itiviti,c3148505

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3148505/1274532.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/i/elly-hardwick-photo,c2803813 Elly Hardwick Photo

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB