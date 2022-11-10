Elisa Polystar Enables radio access network automation for Hutchison drei austria

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Polystar is supporting Hutchison Drei Austria in their journey towards fully automated network engineering operations to improve network quality, customer experience and efficiency. Drei is deploying Elisa Polystar's Automation Engine solution together with ready-made use cases from Elisa Polystar to enable automated operations for its radio access network (RAN).

The Elisa Polystar solution enables closed-loop operations for key workflows and supports Drei's own automation development with an easy and flexible software development kit that enables rapid creation of new use cases.

The highly targeted use cases are ranging from RAN analytics (e.g. detecting sub-optimal network configurations) to a comprehensive set of network rollout and optimisation use cases for all generations of mobile network technology from 2G to 5G. Anomaly detection ensures that misbehaving or misconfigured sites are flagged automatically.

Drei Austria is committed to delivering and sustaining the highest network quality for its 4G/LTE subscribers.

"Ensuring that we can really deliver the best network performance and quality in a highly competitive market is crucial. Our new investments with Elisa Polystar ensure that our experts can focus on delivering a consistently enhanced experience, safe in the knowledge that automation eliminates key pain points that can disrupt that experience", commented Tilo Splitt, Head of Radio Network at Drei Austria. "We needed a solution that could span all our networks. Elisa Polystar has delivered for us. Already, we've seen an improvement in KPIs."

Elisa Polystar provides automation and analytics solutions for telecom operators globally. Thanks to Elisa's background as a leading operator, the solutions combine an innovative vision with real-life experience in delivering services to millions of subscribers and devices.

"It has been a real pleasure to collaborate with the Drei team. Drei have a compelling vision for how automation can help optimise performance as well as a highly skilled technical team", said Thomas Nilsson, Chief Product Officer at Elisa Polystar. "The solution is already delivering benefits, and I am confident that together, we can drive and ensure the best possible network performance and customer experience."

ABOUT Drei

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe's division "3Scandinavia & Austria". By the end of December 2021, Drei achieved a total revenue of 866 million euros. As a leading Austrian telecommunication provider the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. Next to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei provides the densest 4G network with a 98% coverage in population. After Austria's first, real, comprehensive 5G network in Linz, Drei launched Austria's first 5G Standalone network in September 2022. With the new Fix tariffs the full-service provider is offering mobile Internet with a bandwidth guarantee for the first time. In July 2022 the company received the Ookla Speedtest AwardTM for the country's fastest 5G network for the third time in a row. More information: www.drei.at

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar, part of Elisa Group, is an innovative provider of cloud-native automation and analytics solutions. Our products help communication service providers (CSPs) to reduce both OPEX and CAPEX costs, while enhancing customer experiences. Our portfolio – proven with hundreds of CSPs globally – integrates AI-driven analytics with automation. It unlocks the benefits of closed-loop network operations and optimisation delivering self-driving networks. Our solutions are compatible with any network, as well as any service, including IoT and 5G network slicing. With our background as an international business of Finland's largest CSP, Elisa Polystar's solutions are tested in live networks, and with the unique needs of operators in mind: by an operator, for operators. Website: www.elisapolystar.com

