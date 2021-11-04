Eliassen Group Expands Expertise in Cloud Services and IT Consulting through Acquisition of Lightwell

Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on IT talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group is positioned for continued long-term success with a commitment to positively impacting the lives of their employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which they operate.

Lightwell supports companies in optimizing how they access, manage, share, and leverage their data, enabling them to increase speed and agility, overcome complexities, improve client satisfaction, and gain competitive advantages. Founded in 1998, they provide comprehensive professional IT services and solutions primarily in cloud and integration, along with application development, DevOps, enterprise architecture, order management, and managed services to help companies address their technology project and resource needs.

"This acquisition provides immense opportunity for the entire Lightwell organization," said Michelle Kerr, President and Chairman of Lightwell. "We're thrilled to join the Eliassen Group team, enabling us to offer our clients an enhanced portfolio of strategic IT consulting services—particularly those included in Eliassen's Professional Services division—and provide our team with a wider range of opportunities to excel. Eliassen's rapid growth in cloud consulting, their history of success in technology consulting, and their exceptional commitment to the success of their clients and team members make Eliassen the perfect home for Lightwell."

"Our strategic partnership with Lightwell marks an exciting time for Eliassen Group," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Not only does it enhance Eliassen's offerings in the cloud consulting and IT solutions space, but it also brings Eliassen to an international stage. This is a big day for Eliassen Group, and we're excited for our future together with Lightwell."

"Combining forces with Lightwell provides incredible opportunities for Eliassen's Professional Services division and our clients," said Scott Cordeiro, Eliassen Group's Executive Vice President – Professional Services. "Lightwell's expertise with industry-leading technologies, along with the depth of their team's experience in delivering these technology solutions to their clients, further enhances Eliassen's capabilities, providing us a springboard to dive even deeper into these essential domains."

About Lightwell

Lightwell develops, implements, and manages technology solutions that answer today's critical business challenges. They provide comprehensive services and solutions for integration and APIs, data analytics, order management, B2B integration, supply chain management, and more—including assessments, strategy, architecture, implementation, development, optimization, managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides IT consulting services for projects—including custom application development services—and provides strategic IT Staffing and recruiting services to help companies address their IT resource needs.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

Media Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

VP of Marketing

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678250/Lightwell_Eliassen.jpg

Related Links

http://www.eliassen.com



SOURCE Eliassen Group