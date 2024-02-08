ELFBAR launches CR600: a stylish and flavourful vape experience

ELFBAR Crystal comes in an eye-catching, portable crystal cube design

Advanced QUAQ MESH coil for enhanced longevity and flavour intensity

QUAQ CELL battery ensures consistent, uninterrupted vaping

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELFBAR unveils ELFBAR Crystal CR600, a sophisticated single-use device that merges style and functionality. Its compact and elegant cube design, coupled with cutting-edge features, sets a new standard in the single-use vaping experience for adult users on their cessation journey.

Compact elegance

ELFBAR CRYSTAL CR600

ELFBAR Crystal design captures attention with its elegant aesthetics. Crafted for convenience, the device fits in the palm of hands, making it a stylish accessory for on-the-go vaping.

Enhanced longevity and flavour reproduction

Equipped with QUAQ MESH coil technology, ELFBAR Crystal ensures a smooth, consistent and intensely flavourful vaping experience with every puff. The innovative coil design significantly reduces leakage by efficiently absorbing and storing e-liquid, playing a key role in delivering the flavour sensation.

Powered by QUAQ CELL's battery solution, it guarantees a seamless and uninterrupted vaping experience.

Adding a touch of flair

ELFBAR Crystal features a metallised casing with an LED light indicator, complementing its stylish design and providing functionality by indicating the device's power status for a user-friendly experience.

Satisfying puffs and flavour variety

With a pre-filled 2ml cartridge and an internal 350 mAh battery, ELFBAR Crystal provides up to approximately 600 puffs per device. Choose from an extensive range of 23 flavours, offering a diverse selection, including exotic options like Triple Mango, Pineapple Lemon Lime and Strawberry Kiwi.

Elevate vaping experiences with the perfect blend of style and substance. Offering premium quality at an affordable price, ELFBAR Crystal represents excellent value for money in the vape market.

Whether users are starting their smoking cessation journeys and seeking a no-fuss vaping solution or a more experienced vaper looking for a stylish back-up device, ELFBAR Crystal is the perfect match.

About ELFBAR:

ELFBAR is a leading global vape brand chosen by over 100 million adults worldwide. With an unwavering dedication to constantly innovating, setting the trend, and unlocking possibilities in life, ELFBAR is offering the best possible vaping experience to meet adult users' diverse palates in over 100 global markets where it is present.

Since its inception in 2018, ELFBAR has stayed true to its commitment to compliance and youth protection along its global expansion journey.

