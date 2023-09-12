e.l.f. Cosmetics Invites the UK to "express your e.l.f." in its Biggest Community Driven Campaign Ever

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- e.l.f. Cosmetics invites the UK to live their bold truth by proudly expressing their e.l.f. in its first ever community-led brand campaign in the UK. To bring the e.l.f. acronym (eyes.lips.face.) to life in an irreverent, fun and cheeky way, e.l.f. turned to its community asking them "what does e.l.f. mean to you?" Their responses inspired the campaign. From "euphoric.luminous.fierce." to "every.life.free.", the campaign celebrates the individuality of every eye, lip and face.

P1 Campaign Launch Banner Mobile Frame 3 P1 Campaign Launch Banner Mobile Frame 2 P1 Campaign Launch Banner Mobile Frame 4

This is more than a campaign, it's a movement. From social channels to tube stations to digital screens to experiential pop ups, the UK will light up with e.l.f.'s first 30-second UK created advert, encouraging everyone to get involved and #expressyourelf. The 30-second spot will also make its television debut during the much-anticipated return of Big Brother on ITV2, when it returns in October.

Adding a special beat, e.l.f. teamed up with Caity Baser, one of the fastest emerging UK singer/ songwriters whose no-filter, catchy anthems have generated a loyal community following. Caity's larger-than-life personality aligns with e.l.f.'s personality of being a bold disruptor with a kind heart. Caity's upbeat new single "Disco Shoes" is the soundtrack for #expressyourelf.

The inclusive cast of 20 dynamic personalities, including a punk poet, medical researcher and dancer, reflect numerous GenZ subcultures. From street casting to encounters on set, cast members were found in unexpected places. The cast created their own beauty looks and shared how they personally express their e.l.f. Meet more of the cast below. Jaye, the punk poet and music journalist shared:

"[e.l.f.] encouraged me to wear my own more masculine clothes and based my makeup for shoot day on something very similar to my everyday look. I wasn't presenting as anything other than my authentic self which is really refreshing for an ad campaign. I'm really flattered and grateful that e.l.f. saw something in me, and I feel a lot more confident since we shot the campaign."

This weekend, on the 16th-17th of September from 10am-6pm, e.l.f.'s community will also be coming together to #expressyourelf at e.l.f.'s "enter.looking.fabulous, exit.looking.famous" pop up in Shoreditch (146 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL). For all event details and to get your ticket, click here.

Christine Cassidy, Vice President and General Manager, International, e.l.f. Beauty adds:

"At e.l.f., we are on a mission to encourage self-expression and empower others to embrace their individuality. #expressyourself does just that – it is a movement that personifies who we are at e.l.f. and how we are shaping British culture together with our community. We want every eye, lip and face to feel the joy and freedom of expressing their truest (s)e.l.f. Join us on this e.l.f.ing amazing journey."

Glenn Smith, Creative Director, at Southpaw, the strategic creative agency responsible for the campaign said:

"It was a dream to work with e.l.f. e.l.f. does things different than other beauty brands, ripping up the beauty rule-book. We're speaking to an audience that reject stereotypes and makeup is an important way to express the fluidity of their identity. It's really inspiring. We flipped the casting process, no brief, no labels, just refreshingly real, fun characters that represent our new era of beauty. This is their story, with e.l.f. being this incredibly supportive friend rather than a brand just trying to sell product."

Meet a selection of the cast

Jaye from Hull

(they/he)

This non-binary punk poet, multi-slam champion, and music journalist is repped by the pioneering VauHaus model agency.

"I wasn't presenting as anything other than my authentic self, which is really refreshing for an ad campaign. I'm really flattered and grateful that e.l.f. saw something in me [particularly as] I apply the e.l.f. Camo Concealer most days".

Meduulla from Manchester

(she/her)

This Zimbabwean-born rapper, poet, DJ (and e.l.f.-proclaimed Mancunian Mermaid) is passionate about using words as a force of positive change. Meduulla who has never taken part in a campaign like this before said:

"Being part of the campaign means so much to me because as a rapper that champions being my authentic self, I was able to express my personality through the makeup."

Lewis from Wigan

(he/him)

Scouted on Brick Lane after a night out clubbing with friends, Lewis serves eyes, lips and fish in our new campaign speaking to the e.l.f. belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. Lewis said:

"Honestly, I've been shook in the best way about being a part of the e.l.f. campaign. As part of the LGBTQ+ community I felt so seen and am honored to be part of such an inclusive campaign".

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be vegan, cruelty-free, and fair trade certified. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Boots, Superdrug, Amazon, ASOS, and Beauty Bay and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.co.uk.

About PuRe PR

PuRe is an award-winning agency that has been delivering strategic PR and brand communications results for best-in-class brands in for 25 years. An intelligent agency of industry insiders who execute strategic campaigns, memorable events, thoughtful copy, content, and impactful artistic design. A commercially driven mindset ensures effective results that deliver on the ROI for global businesses in the Beauty + Wellbeing and Interiors + Lifestyle space.

Learn more by visiting www.purepr.com or @pureprlondon

About Southpaw

Southpaw Communications Ltd is a strategic creative agency that help challenger brands punch above their weight. They use neuro and behavioural science alongside effectiveness research methods in order to deliver creativity that will have high emotional impact on behalf of their clients. They are one of the top 100 creative agencies in the UK and they do this for Global brands such as Brown Forman, Honda Motor Europe, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Estrella Galicia, Ahmad Tea, Start-Rite and PZ Cussons. Learn more by visiting http://www.southpawagency.com

About Caity Baser

Caity Baser is one of the UK's fastest-rising pop acts of today. She is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and pop provocateur with an endearing, larger-than-life personality which has helped forge her huge legion of die-hard fans. Still only 21 years old, she gained initial success during lockdown from an improvised song she posted online - which took her on a whirlwind journey of success that today sees her performing to tens of thousands each week, earning widespread critical acclaim and regularly scoring hit singles for her honest, no-filter catchy Gen Z anthems. These anthems include early successes 'Friendly Sex' and 'X&Y', which gained the attention of record labels across the world. She signed a deal with EMI Records in late 2022, going on to release hit singles including the top 30 track 'Pretty Boys' (which was also playlisted at BBC Radio 1 as well as many other national radio stations), recent single 'Leave Me Alone' and dance-pop summer anthem 'Dance Around It' with chart-topping DJ/producer Joel Corry.

