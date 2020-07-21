Elevating Awareness about Biostimulants to Bring Extensive Growth, CAGR of ~12% Expected across Forecast Period of 2019-2027 for Biostimulants Market: TMR

- The consistent use of biostimulants in the plant production process may serve as a contributing factor for the upsurge in growth rate during 2019-2027

- North America may observe capacious growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027 mainly due to the regulatory frameworks in tandem with increasing the growth rate of the biostimulants market

ALBANY, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The biostimulants market is banking greatly on the cutting-edge properties it has for improving productivity in crops. Furthermore, biostimulants also aid in improving photosynthetic activities, encouraging root system development, and strengthening the nutritional value of crops. Sustainable agriculture may also add a dimension of growth to the biostimulants market throughout the forecast period.

According to the prediction by the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global biostimulants marketis anticipated to reach ~US$ 5.5 bn by 2027 and may record a CAGR of ~12% athwart the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The use of biostimulants in applications like turfs, ornamental flowers, cereals and grains, landscapes, fruits and vegetables, and oilseeds and pulses may bring good growth opportunities for the biostimulants market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11099

Biostimulants Market: Analysts Eye View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research attribute the humongous growth of biostimulants market to a variety of factors such as technological advancements, the growing influence of sustainable agriculture, and focus on research and development activities. The analysts also advised the manufacturers in the biostimulants market to pay attention on the development of novel biostimulants and also allot a particular amount of resources for evaluating the functional aspects of these products.

Biostimulants Market: Major Revelations

In the context of products, the humic acids and fulvic acids segment may garner considerable momentum during the forecast period; this segment also dominated the biostimulants market in 2018

In terms of application, the fruits and vegetables application may serve as prominent growth multipliers for the biostimulants market

The biostimulants market in North America may expand at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2027

may expand at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2027 The highly fragmented biostimulants market comprising numerous small and medium scale biostimulants producers who constituted nearly 60 percent in 2018 and expects the same run through 2019-2027

Explore 239 pages of in-depth research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Biostimulants Market (Product: Humic Acids &Fulvic Acids, Amino Acids, Microbial Stimulants, Seaweed, Vitamins, and Biorationals; and Application: Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Turfs, Landscapes, and Ornamental Flowers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biostimulants-market.htm

Biostimulants Market: Growth Aspects

The growing awareness about the nutritional benefits etched with biostimulants may bring extensive growth opportunities for the global biostimulants market across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Research and development activities involving the discovery of novel techniques and mechanisms may serve as a great growth generator for the biostimulants market; for instance, a group of Indian scientists is researching the use of seaweed-based biostimulants to enhance crop productivity

Biostimulants offer nutrients that are important for plant metabolic processes; this factor helps in increasing the growth rate of the biostimulants market

Blending multiple active ingredients has resulted in forming biostimulantsthat cater to a number of processes at the same time; this aspect can lead the biostimulants market toward prosperity

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/11099

Importance of Government Support and Novel Initiatives for Growth of Biostimulants Market

Government support is an essential component and forms the foundation of the growth of the biostimulants market. The U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act, 2018 is a classic instance. This bill provides a clear guideline for distinguishing biostimulantsfrom other products such as pesticides and fertilizers. In addition, the initiatives of the governments of various countries to create awareness about the use of biostimulants across various crops may provide a great impetus of growth for the biostimulants market.

The Indian Government is also planning to release regulatory guidelines for biostimulants. These guidelines will help in the distribution of genuine products to the farmers as well as to authenticate the efficacy of the biostimulants.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Global Biostimulants Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=11099<ype=S

Biostimulants Market: Segmentation

By Product

Humic Acids &Fulvic Acids

Amino Acids

Microbial Stimulants

Seaweed

Vitamins

Biorationals (including Minerals)

By Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Turfs

Landscapes

Ornamental Flowers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Preservative Blends Market - The global Preservative Blends market was valued at US$ 156 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. A marked increase in personal care and grooming along with rising demand for beauty care and home care are leading to growth in global preservatives blends market. This is result of a number of factors. First, there is a growth in disposable incomes. Second, influencer marketing is catching up with people in a big way.

Microalgae-based Products Market - The global microalgae-based products market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Rise in usage of microalgae-based products in food and nutraceutical & dietary supplements applications is expected to drive the microalgae-based products market in the near future. Europe is anticipated to account for a major share of the global microalgae-based products market during the forecast period.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market - The global tall oil fatty acid market was valued at US$ 882.15 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. TOFA is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process. Pine wood logs are the primary raw materials required for paper production; therefore, forestry products such as pine trees and other coniferous trees comprise the raw materials for crude tall oil and subsequently TOFA.

Isononanoic Acid Market - Based on application, the isononanoic acid market can be segmented into cosmetics & personal care, food additives, and bio-pesticides. The cosmetics & personal care segment held the leading market share in 2017, due to extensive usage of isononanoic acid in household and industrial detergents, soaps, face washes, spray washes, hypochlorite detergents/sanitizers, and dish wash liquids.

Hydrobromic Acid Market - The global hydrobromic acid market is dominated by major players who have presence across the value chain. The hydrobromic acid market is considered a mature and rapidly growing market in China and internationally. Key players operating in the hydrobromic acid market include Albemarle Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Jordan Bromine Co., Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Tianyi Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Shandong Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research