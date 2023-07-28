Elements Europe awarded UK's largest modular Build to Rent scheme

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsite modular specialist Elements Europe have been awarded a central Birmingham build-to-rent (BTR) residential contract. Acting as both the main contractor and offsite manufacturer, Elements Europe will deliver a full turnkey solution to the scheme. The 4-acre island site will be transformed into a residential destination, branded Smith's Garden, with 550 spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments in 6 separate blocks centred around 1 acre of private garden, the tallest block being 26-storey.

Smith's Garden, Birmingham (PRNewsfoto/Elements Europe)

The design and procurement teams at Elements Europe will work closely with the Client, Goodstone Living, a leading UK real estate investment manager in the rental sector, and Architects – Darling Associates.

This project represents a significant milestone in the construction sector, incorporating innovative techniques and technologies to enhance efficiency, sustainability and affordability.

The majority of the superstructure will be constructed by off-site manufactured room modules, minimising environmental effects and disruption thanks to fewer site deliveries, reducing noise and pollution.

As the demand for construction projects continues to rise, there is a growing need for solutions that can address the challenges faced by traditional on-site construction. Offsite construction approach provides a game-changing alternative, enabling faster project completion, reduced waste, enhanced quality control and improved safety.

The 1143 modules needed for the project will be manufactured in Telford between November 2023 and January 2025. Construction activities started on the Birmingham site in July 2023 and phased handover of the 6 blocks will be between September 2024 and January 2026.

With its exceptional design and attention to detail, this residential community sets a new standard for modern living in Birmingham. The scheme will be sustainably built with +50% reduction in operational carbon and a +30% in embodied carbon (vs. current UK building regulations).

"Elements Europe is dedicated to innovation and excellence. With a commitment to sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology, we strive to transform the construction industry and create lasting, impactful structures," said David Jones, CEO for Elements Europe.

Martin Bellinger, Principal at Goodstone Living, said: "Smith's Garden is one of the largest and most exciting Build to Rent residential projects in the UK and is testament to the evolution of this sector over the past 15 years."

Elements Europe are majority owned by GS E&C who took a controlling interest in 2020. As an International company with headquarters in Korea, GS E&C are a $9.5 billion a year organisation that is supporting both this project and Elements Europe's growth as one of the main offsite manufacturers and turnkey modular main contractors in the UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163758/Elements_Europe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163759/Elements_Europe_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Stuart Marshall

Head of Modular Sales

+44 (0)7500 063330

stuart@elements-europe.com

SOURCE Elements Europe