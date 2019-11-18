Elementor Offers Massive Black Friday Discounts

WordPress site-building platform Elementor just became even more affordable

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor, a leading global WordPress website builder platform with over 3.5 Million sites built, is making web design even easier. For Black Friday, Elementor is offering up to 30% discount on its premium plans for new customers, as well as on upgrades for existing customers.

Throughout the promotion period, Elementor will also be running a giveaway for 88 contestants to win prizes and free one-on-one sessions with leading experts from the Elementor team. The sessions will include the following tracks: