Elekta Wins 2019 'Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough' Award From MedTech Breakthrough

Annual awards program recognizes outstanding health and medical technology products and companies

CRAWLEY, England, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has presented the "Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough" award in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program to Elekta for its Elekta Unity MR-linac.

Elekta Unity combines two technologies: a state-of-the-art 1.5T MRI scanner and a best-in-class 7 MV linear accelerator, driven by breakthrough real-time adaptive radiotherapy software. It provides the ability to reshape the dose based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy, as visualized with MRI, and then enables accurate dose delivery with real-time visualization of the tumor.

"We reserve our Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough award for recognizing transformative technology and Elekta Unity is a shining example of groundbreaking medical technology deserving of this designation," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "In addition to Elekta Unity displaying breakthrough engineering that combines precision radiation therapy and high-field MR imaging, Elekta Unity addresses one of the most critical healthcare issues in the world with a focus on providing the next generation of cancer care."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"It's an honor for Elekta to win this prestigious award," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "The Unity system's breakthrough technology demonstrates our leadership in precision radiation medicine and commitment to the needs of the patient and cancer care team delivering treatment."

Robert Woolston, Managing Director at DCA Design International, Elekta's design partner for the MR-linac system, commented, "Congratulations to all involved in the development of Elekta Unity. We are delighted to see this system winning award after award and most importantly to see it improving cancer patients' radiotherapy experience and outcomes, as it ushers in a transformation in precision and personalized cancer treatment."

Through Elekta Unity's integrated and responsive software, tumors and surrounding tissue can be precisely located, their movement tracked, and treatment adapted in real time based on live information. This allows treatment plans to be adapted while the patient is on the table in response to changes in tumor position, shape, biology and the relationship to sensitive organs over time.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180, e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524, e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/2834979/1058343.pdf PDF https://mb.cision.com/Public/35/2834979/9029e42352db7140_org.jpg Elekta Unity MR-linac

SOURCE Elekta