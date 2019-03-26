Elekta Unity MR-linac Receives Red Dot Award for High Design Quality

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and DCA Design International Ltd. are the winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019, one of the world's largest design competitions. Elekta Unity was crafted as the result of meticulous research contributed by clinicians using the technology each day. Unity is the only high-field magnetic resonance radiation therapy system that enables clinicians to see what they treat while the treatment is taking place. The award will be presented to Elekta and DCA Design in a ceremony on July 8 in Essen, Germany.

The "Red Dot" is awarded for high design quality. A panel of experienced and expert jurors have individually reviewed each of the more than 5,500 products entered and have reached a joint decision on which products will receive this Red Dot distinction.

"We are honored to have received this prestigious design award, which further illustrates our commitment to designing patient-centric technologies that allow clinicians to deliver the best quality cancer care worldwide," said Richard Hausmann, President and CEO, Elekta. "From the outset of its development, Elekta and DCA envisioned Unity not only as a transformative technology but also as a system designed to address the needs of patients and physicians."

Elekta Unity combines a high-field 1.5T Philips MRI scanner with a best-in-class linear accelerator and breakthrough real-time dose replanning software that are fully integrated to enable online adaptive radiotherapy and real-time target monitoring. It provides the ability to reshape the dose based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy and then enables accurate dose delivery with real-time visualization of the tumor.

DCA Design's Managing Director, Robert Woolston commented, "We are delighted to see the Elekta Unity MR-linac adding yet another prestigious award to the growing list. This Red Dot award further underlines the real benefits of an intelligent evidence-based design approach in delivering success. We are enormously proud to have been part of delivering that success with Elekta and to be seeing the materially positive effect that Unity, as a step change in cancer care, is having on peoples' lives."

To learn more, visit elekta.com/Unity.

Elekta Unity is CE marked and 510(k) cleared. Not commercially available in all markets.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180, e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524, e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-unity-mr-linac-receives-red-dot-award-for-high-design-quality,c2772445

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/2772445/1013696.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/elekta/i/pd2019-rd-design-rgb,c2597163 PD2019 RD design RGB

SOURCE Elekta