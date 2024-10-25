Elegoo to Showcase Latest Innovations and Launch Inclusivity Initiatives at Formnext 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is excited to announce its participation at Formnext 2024, one of the world's largest exhibitions for additive manufacturing. From November 19-22, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany, Elegoo will present its latest advancements in resin and FDM 3D printing and unveil initiatives promoting inclusivity beyond the industry.

Elegoo will feature the highly anticipated Centauri Carbon alongside other new offerings.

Elegoo's exhibit will feature the highly anticipated FDM flagship, Centauri Carbon, along with new products and Elegoo's first software. These innovations underscore Elegoo's mission to make 3D printing more accessible and versatile for both professionals and hobbyists.

Elegoo will also host several leading voices in the 3D printing community, who will deliver speeches on a variety of topics throughout the four-day event. Additionally, a special roundtable at its booth will spotlight the experiences of female designers and creators at the intersection of 3D printing and fashion. Plus, Elegoo's first fan gathering in Europe will take place at a separate venue in Frankfurt during the exhibition, bringing together friends from across the continent.

Elegoo's leadership team, including Kevin Wang, VP and Co-founder, Coco Lee, Brand Director, and Chris Liu, Sales Director, will be available at the booth to share the company's latest innovations and their vision for the future of 3D printing.

For more information or to schedule a discussion with the Elegoo team, please contact marketing@elegoo.com. You may also visit Elegoo official website and social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

Date: November 19-22, 2024

Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center

Booth: Hall 12.1-F01

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

