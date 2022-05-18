Eleglide Releases Two E-Trekking Bikes - T1 & T1 Step-Thru

T1

Powered by a 250W brushless motor, Eleglide T1 can accelerate up to 25km/h. With a 450Wh battery pack, it can reach a maximum distance of 100km in assist mode, making it ideal for long-distance bike tours.

For good stability, the 17.5-inch frame is made of strong and stiff aluminum alloy, providing a solid ride.

With 27-inch wheels and premium CST tires, the T1 bike accommodates multiple types of roads and rolls smoothly even in bumpy terrain.

For comfortable and enjoyable bike touring, it comprises a cosy saddle, a sturdy luggage rack with a maximum load of 25kg, a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, and a hydraulic suspension with lockout that can be locked on flat roads for a fast ride and unlocked on rough paths for a steady ride.

For easy control of the e-bike, it comes with an LCD dashboard that displays various information, such as speed and battery level, and allows users to activate a variety of functions, including shifting speed levels, activating cruise mode, etc.

T1 Step-Thru

Eleglide T1 Step-Thru is elegant in appearance and impressive in comfort.

Similar to the T1 model, it also contains a 250W motor, a 450Wh battery, an LCD dashboard, a hydraulic suspension with lockout, a luggage rack, and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur.

What distinguishes T1 Step-Thru from T1 is the 17-inch step-through frame which is reinforced with a strong beam to ensure good stability.

The highlight of its comfortable design lies in the adjustable stem that allows you to alter the stem angle for a suitable position. In addition, it has an ergonomically designed SR saddle that lets you sit comfortably over long distances.

To celebrate new e-bikes releasing event, Eleglide has special offers with T1 priced at €899.99 only and T1 Step-Thru at €949.99 only from May 17th to May 24th. Everyone that orders a bike from Eleglide's official website will receive a warranty for up to 3 years and a 14-day return service.

To learn more, please visit:

https://eleglide.com/products/removable-battery-100km-range-electric-trekking-touring-bike-t1?utm_source=bic&utm_medium=pr

https://eleglide.com/products/removable-battery-100km-range-electric-trekking-touring-bike-t1-step-thru?utm_source=bic&utm_medium=pr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820764/1.jpg

SOURCE Eleglide Brand