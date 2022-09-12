Eleglide Introduces 2 New E-Bikes - Citycrosser & Tankroll

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleglide has unveiled 2 brand new e-bikes to the public - Citycrosser and Tankroll. Their birth brings Eleglide into a new chapter in e-bike innovation.

Citycrosser

Eleglide releases new city e-bike Citycrosser, and fat tire e-bike Tankroll on Geekbuying from September 15th to September 22nd.

Citycrosser is a torque-driven city bike designed to meet the demands for urban riding.

It features an attractive appearance. The main frame is brilliant white with some golden lines. The perfect match of bright white and gold makes the appearance stand out.

What delights riders most is that it has a torque sensor. It determines how much electric power to push the bike by measuring how much torque the rider uses to pedal, while a cadence sensor determines by measuring how fast the rider pedals.

You'll benefit a lot from a torque-driven bike. With a torque sensor, you'll easily get electric power by pedaling with little effort when cycling uphill. But with a cadence sensor, you'll only get power when you pedal fast enough. Evidently, the latter requires more force to pedal.

Another highlight is the extremely thin tires. With a 700x38c size, these thin CST tires have less friction but more speed, enabling a faster and smoother ride. Furthermore, they're reinforced with steel wires for excellent wear resistance, puncture resistance and durability.

More advantages can be found in Citycrosser, such as a 250W motor delivering 45Nm torque and a top speed of 25km/h, a 360Wh battery supporting a 75km run, a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, an LCD dashboard, etc.

Tankroll

Tankroll is a versatile fat bike designed for traveling over diverse terrain.

It's equipped with a 480Wh battery for a 70km run and a 250W motor that delivers 57Nm torque and a top speed of 25km/h.

The most fascinating part is the large off-road tires. Measuring 26"x4", these wide tires provide you with better grip and traction on uneven surfaces. They're also reinforced with steel wires for excellent durability. With these strong tires, Tankroll is capable of running in all terrains.

Besides, Tankroll contains a 7-speed derailleur for an easy ride and a hydraulic suspension with lockout for a smooth and steady ride.

New Release Discount

Eleglide is dedicated to making low-emission transport affordable for all. Citycrosser and Tankroll have proven its resolution at competitive prices. Moreover, from September 15th to September 22nd, they have special offers with Citycrosser priced at €1,049.99 and Tankroll at €1,149.99 on Eleglide.com and Geekbuying.com.

