Electronic Lab Notebook Market worth US$1.03 billion by 2030 with 7.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electronic Lab Notebook Market, valued at US$0.68 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.03 billion by the end of the period. The adoption of electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) is driven by the growing emphasis on laboratory digitization, the rising need for efficient data management, and integrated compatibility with advanced technologies. Additionally, the increasing use of ELNs within the life sciences sector is expected to fuel their adoption in the life sciences sector. The expanding role of biobanks is also contributing to this trend, as ELNs offer high efficiency in the storing & management of biobank data. As laboratories continue to automate, ELNs are increasingly replacing traditional paper-based notebooks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37125014

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Lab Notebook Market"

110 - Tables

40 - Figures

200 - Pages

By Based on organization size, the electronic lab notebook market has been segmented into small & medium and large organizations. In 2024, the large organization segment accounted for the largest share of the electronic lab notebook market. The key factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the expanding budgets for R&D activities, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the rising need for robust & efficient data management systems to comply with stringent regulatory requirements. Large organizations often require ELNs that can integrate seamlessly with existing Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Management Systems (ELMS), and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This integration is crucial for streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.

By end user, the ELN market is segmented into life sciences, agriculture and food & beverage, oil & gas and petrochemicals, chemical industry, environmental research, and other end users. The life sciences division is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract service organizations, biobanks & biorepositories, clinical research laboratories, academic research institutes, NGS laboratories, and toxicology laboratories. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the electronic lab notebook market. The rising demand for data reporting & management software within pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies is a key factor contributing to the increasing adoption of electronic lab notebooks (ELNs). Additionally, the surge in R&D initiatives and the expansion of drug discovery & development activities has amplified the need for ELNs to streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.

By geography, the electronic lab notebook market is segmented into regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing reliance on companies in India & China to outsource drug development contract services; low manufacturing & labor costs; and the growing focus on lab automation and digitization. Supportive initiatives by the government & other private players in the market for expanding healthcare infrastructure are expected to also provide an impetus for adopting electronic lab notebooks during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37125014

The prominent players operating in the electronic lab notebook market include Revvity, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Benchling (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), IDBS (US), STARLIMS Corporation (US), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US), LabLynx, Inc (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), LabWare (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Dotmatics (US), Lab-Ally (US), Labforward GmbH (Germany), and Labii Inc. (US), among others. These companies adopted product/service launches, enhancements, agreements, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the electronic lab notebook market.

Revvity, Inc (US):

Revvity, Inc., is a leading provider of ELN solutions, experiencing consistent growth due to its unique and competitive offerings for customers across several industries. The company's leading cloud-native Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) seamlessly facilitates collaboration and data capture technology. With integrated features such as ChemDraw and Spotfire, the company expedites innovation across various sectors, including Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Chemicals & Materials, and Food, Flavor, and Fragrance industries. Revvity designs future-proof solutions for enhanced collaboration & acceleration of scientific workflows, making it an essential tool across Biology, Chemistry, Formulations, and Analysis. In February 2022, Revvity (US) partnered with TetraScience (US). Through this collaboration, TetraScience provides users with the Revvity Signals Research Suite with vendor-agnostic, configurable, and productized instrument integrations via its Tetra R&D Data Cloud. This partnership aims to improve data interoperability and speed up scientific outcomes. Similar developments in the market are expected to offer the company an impetus for growth in the electronic lab notebook market.

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Dassault Systèmes provides software solutions & consulting services. Dassault Systèmes offers a comprehensive range of applications & solutions through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. These tools support various domains such as analytics, design, engineering, manufacturing, scientific research, & supply chain planning. Dassault Systèmes has 290,000 customers and 25 million users across Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Dassault Systèmes has a diverse presence with over 180 offices in 42 countries, including the 3DS Paris Campus in France and the 3DS Boston Campus in the US.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a range of Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) solutions, including Labguru and Core ELN, to support research & data management. The company also integrates ELN functionalities into its broader suite of laboratory informatics solutions, including LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) and data analysis tools. The ELNs Requests module is designed to meet the needs of quality control labs, contract research organizations, service labs, R&D, manufacturing, and logistics teams. Thermo Fisher Scientific focuses on providing customers with a complete, end-to-end solution for data acquisition, storage, and analysis. The company is actively working to integrate LIMS, CDS (Data Collection and Storage), and data interpretation tools onto a single platform using Microsoft technologies. The Labguru ELN module, for instance, enables seamless data exchange, traceability, and streamlined workflows.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Get access to the latest updates on Electronic Lab Notebook Companies and Electronic Lab Notebook Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg