Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market worth $77.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 59.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 77.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

This growth is propelled by the increasing demand for electronic devices across sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. Advances in technology necessitate specialized materials for enhanced performance, reliability, and efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing, PCBs, display technologies, and packaging materials. Stringent environmental regulations are driving the adoption of eco-friendly solutions, while emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, and EVs are fueling demand for specialized electronic components and materials. Overall, the growth is spurred by expanding electronic applications, technological advancements, regulatory pressures, and the uptake of emerging technologies.

PCB Laminates segment is estimated to be the 2nd largest type of electronic chemicals and materials.

PCB laminates, or printed circuit board laminates, are insulating materials that provide mechanical support and electrical insulation for electronic components. They are used to create the substrate or base of a printed circuit board (PCB), onto which electronic components are mounted and connected by conducting pathways. The demand for PCB laminates is expected to increase in the future due to the growing use of electronic devices across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and the development of new technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI are driving this demand. Additionally, the trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices and the need for high-performance, reliable PCBs are contributing to the growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market.

Semiconductor application segment of the electronic chemicals and materials market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The semiconductor application segment within the electronic chemicals and materials market is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Semiconductor devices are integral components of electronic systems, consisting primarily of Integrated Circuits (ICs) and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). Integrated Circuits are complex assemblies of electronic components, including active devices like transistors and passive devices such as capacitors, all intricately interconnected on a thin silicon substrate, resulting in what is commonly referred to as a "chip." On the other hand, Printed Circuit Boards are mechanical structures containing all the electronic components within layers of conductive polymer alternated with non-conductive insulation material. The demand for electronic devices, driven by technological advancements and consumer needs, propels the growth of the semiconductor application segment within the electronic chemicals and materials market, making it a focal point for investment and development initiatives in the foreseeable future.

North America accounts for the 2nd largest share in terms of the value of the electronic chemicals and materials market.

The North American region stands as the second-largest market globally for electronic chemicals and materials, boasting significant prowess in semiconductor production, consumer electronics consumption, and advanced technology sectors. While manufacturing plants have migrated to the Asia-Pacific region to leverage cost-efficient labor, North America maintains its stature as a major consumer of electronic chemicals and materials. The United States, in particular, emerges as the primary driver of this market within the North American territory, fueled by its robust demand for high-quality materials essential for communication technology, space research, smartphones, and display units.

Key Players:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Linde Plc (England), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Resonac Holding Corporation (Japan), Air Liquide (Paris), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE(Germany), Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), SUMCO Corp. (Japan), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (US), and Songwon (South Korea) among are the major players in the electronic chemicals and materials market.

