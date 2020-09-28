Electrolyte Additives to be a Key Topic in Li-ion Patents Finds IDTechEx

Solid-state batteries are a key development for energy storage with the potential to improve several key metrics, including energy density and safety. However, the technology may still be some way-off mass-market commercialization and developments are still required to improve their cost, rate capability and manufacturability. IDTechEx have covered solid-state technology for a number of years. Find out more in the recently updated report "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2020-2030". Nevertheless, liquid electrolytes are still a key area of development with additives potentially playing a decisive role in commercializing new anode and cathode materials, including silicon anodes and high-nickel NMC. This can be seen in the patent data, where IDTechEx find that 47% of Li-ion electrolyte patent applications since 2011 were regarding electrolyte additives.



While there is rightly a considerable amount of interest and hype around solid-state electrolytes, the sustained high volume of patent applications on additives for organic electrolytes suggests they will maintain a key role in Li-ion for years to come.