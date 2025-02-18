Electrochaea Partners with Hitachi to Bring Synthetic Methane to Japan

MUNICH and TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrochaea and Hitachi have signed a five-year technology transfer and licensing agreement. Hitachi will deploy Electrochaea's patented technology to produce clean, synthetic methane at the first biomethanation plant in Japan, with commissioning targeted in 2027.

Electrochaea's commercial-scale power-to-methane technology will help to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver a cost-effective, drop-in replacement for fossil fuel-based natural gas in Japan. Under the licensing agreement, Hitachi will retain the option to purchase additional licenses to deploy Electrochaea's biomethanation technology throughout Japan.

The deployment of Electrochaea´s technology in Japan will support the country's climate goals to achieve 5% carbon-neutralized gas via the injection of 1% synthetic methane into existing infrastructure by 2030, increasing to 90% carbon-neutralized gas by 2050. In turn, this supports the country's climate pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2013 levels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We are delighted Hitachi has chosen Electrochaea's proprietary P2M technology to bring biomethanation to Japan. Partnering with a global energy leader strengthens our presence worldwide and will be key to our expansion throughout Asia. e-Methane can play an important role in realizing Japan's ambitious climate goals and we're proud that Electrochaea's innovative technology has been validated by esteemed industry leaders." - Dr. Doris Hafenbradl, CTO and Managing Director, Electrochaea.

About Electrochaea:

Electrochaea is a leading Power-to-Gas technology provider and provides patented IP to generate renewable synthetic methane. The company's proprietary biomethanation process utilizes excess green power and emitted CO2 to produce a renewable fuel that can be stored and transported via existing gas grids and infrastructure, and has been demonstrated at plants in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. Dedicated to combating climate change, Electrochaea's innovative technology facilitates the long-term storage and transportation of green energy and provides a safe, drop-in alternative to fossil fuel-derived natural gas. Electrochaea's HQ is located in Munich, Germany, with offices in Denmark and the United States. Visit us at www.electrochaea.com

- Picture is available at AP -

Press Contact: Maria Beschid, Communications Manager, +491726507339, maria.beschid@electrochaea.com