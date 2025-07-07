Electro Hydraulics Market for Off-Highway Equipment worth 234,487 units by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment is projected to grow from 92,501 units in 2025 to 234,487 units by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The electro hydraulics market is expanding in the Americas due to the increased focus on efficiency, precision, energy saving, and the demand for fuel-efficient hydraulics for off-highway equipment. Technological advancements in hydraulics, such as the integration of sensors, solenoid-operated control valves, and PLCs and ECUs, are estimated to further increase the demand for electro hydraulics in the coming years.

By equipment type, the excavators segment is projected to lead the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment during the forecast period.

Excavators require high energy and fuel to operate, which makes them a key focus for efficiency improvements. Electro hydraulic systems offer precise control over critical functions, such as the boom, arm, and bucket, allowing for smoother and more responsive movements. This precision helps operators perform tasks like digging, lifting, and handling materials with greater accuracy and control than traditional hydraulic systems.

The integration of electronic controls in these systems also improves the overall performance by reducing fuel consumption. For instance, AB Volvo's IMVT technology improves precision and reduces fuel consumption by up to 25% for work functions. Electro hydraulics also help enhance cycle times and enable advanced features like automatic digging modes and grade assist systems. Moreover, electro hydraulics allow seamless integration with machine control and telematics systems, supporting remote monitoring and boosting job site productivity.

Leading global OEMs such as AB Volvo (Sweden), Sany Global (China), Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), and Hitachi Construction Machinery Ltd. (Japan) are already offering excavators equipped with electro hydraulic technology. Due to excavators' high energy demands and the substantial benefits of electro hydraulics, this equipment type will likely experience the highest adoption rate.

By type, the electric segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the conventional segment during the forecast period.

The electrically actuated hydraulic systems market is projected to grow faster than conventional ones due to the increasing demand for precision, efficiency, and automation across off-highway equipment sectors. These systems combine traditional hydraulic strength with the intelligence of electronic controls, offering real-time monitoring and adjustment of hydraulic functions through sensors, actuators, ECUs, and software. This results in significantly better fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance.

Electro hydraulics are rapidly gaining traction in construction, agriculture, forestry, and mining equipment due to their ability to support advanced technologies like semi-autonomous operation, load-sensing hydraulics, machine control integration, and real-time data monitoring. In agriculture, they are essential for precision farming practices, while in construction and mining, they enhance equipment control and safety. Additionally, features such as advanced joysticks and touchscreen interfaces improve operator comfort and reduce fatigue, increasing demand for these systems.

Although electro hydraulic systems are more complex and come with higher initial costs, their long-term benefits in productivity, fuel savings, and regulatory compliance outweigh these challenges. As industry continues shifting towards smart, connected, and energy-efficient machinery, electro hydraulics are positioned for faster adoption and higher growth than conventional hydraulic systems.

Europe is projected to be the largest electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the largest share of the global electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment during the forecast period, at ~40%. The growing demand for electro hydraulics in this region is driven by the need for more efficient technologies, higher productivity, and the strong presence of major electro hydraulics technology providers. The dominance of the European market is further enhanced due to the presence of key technology providers, such as Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Power-Packer Europa B.V. (Netherlands), Poclain (France), and Walvoil S.p.A (Italy). The region also has a strong presence of several leading off-highway equipment manufacturers, including AB Volvo (Sweden), Liebherr (Switzerland), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), and CNH Industrial N.V. (Italy). These technology providers have developed advanced electro hydraulic systems for many off-highway machines. Off-highway OEMs are increasingly using these systems in their machinery, which is helping the electro hydraulics market grow across Europe. Also, the European region has seen the highest adoption of electric-propelled off-highway equipment, whether construction or agriculture, which is also expected to drive the market demand in the region.

Key Market Electro Hydraulics Industry:

Prominent players in the Electro Hydraulics Companies include as Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Parker Hannifin Corp. (US), Nott Company (Japan), Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan), Power-Packer Europa B.V. (Netherlands), POCLAIN (France), Walvoil S.p.A. (Italy), LHY Powertrain GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), HYDAC International GmbH (Germany), Bucher Hydraulics (Germany), HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany), KYB Corporation (Japan), Husco International (US).

This report provides insights on:

Market Dynamics: Analysis of key drivers (improved efficiency and precision to drive market, shortage of skilled/trained labor), opportunities (future potential for adoption in excavators and backhoes, and steady adoption of electric equipment where EH systems have higher adoption), and challenges (aftermarket retrofitting to challenge OEM offerings and maintenance challenges with electrohydraulic systems) influencing the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment.

Analysis of key drivers (improved efficiency and precision to drive market, shortage of skilled/trained labor), opportunities (future potential for adoption in excavators and backhoes, and steady adoption of electric equipment where EH systems have higher adoption), and challenges (aftermarket retrofitting to challenge OEM offerings and maintenance challenges with electrohydraulic systems) influencing the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and products & services offered by players in the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment.

Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and products & services offered by players in the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment. Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative market and analysis of the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment across varied regions

Comprehensive information about the lucrative market and analysis of the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electro hydraulics market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electro hydraulics market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Bosch Rexroth ( Germany ), Danfoss ( Denmark ), Parker Hannifin (US), Nott Company (US), and AB Volvo ( Sweden ), in the electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment.

