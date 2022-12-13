ELECTRIC VEHICLES REACH THREE MILLION MILESTONE AS POWER2DRIVE EUROPE STRENGTHENS ITS STATUS AS A LEADING EXHIBITION WITH ITS TEST DRIVES, CONFERENCE AND NEW AWARD

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of battery electric vehicles on Germany's roads will reach one million by the end of the year, with e-mobility also booming in other EU countries. The industry will come together at Power2Drive Europe 2023, the leading European exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. In addition to the exhibition at Messe München, trade visitors can see the performance of the e-vehicles for themselves at two test drive areas. Registration is already open for interested suppliers. Applications are also open for the inaugural Power2Drive AWARD. Anyone interested in speaking at the Power2Drive Conference at the International Congress Center München should not delay, as the deadline for submissions is December 15, 2022.

The e-mobility industry is booming, with one million e-cars (battery electric vehicles, BEV) expected to be registered in Germany by the end of the year. According to a projection based on the latest figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority and the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), the European Union (EU) will exceed the three million mark (see graph). Besides Germany, the EAFO ranks France (approx. 750,000 BEV) followed by the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy among the top-performing EU countries. E-mobility holds the key to a climate-friendly transport system and many innovations. According to a study by the UniBw M (Universität der Bundeswehr München), battery electric vehicles have by far the best carbon footprint if they are run using Germany's standard energy mix. In the future, e-cars will be able to use their energy storage systems to balance out fluctuations in solar and wind power, supporting the expansion and market integration of volatile energy sources in the process. The ongoing rise in e-mobility is being fueled further by improvements in BEV performance and range, Europe-wide incentive programs and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Two test drives in 2023: eCar and lightEV

The Power2Drive Europe exhibition will shine the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services. Manufacturers will also give trade visitors the exclusive opportunity to test drive their electric vehicles. At the eCar Test Drive area located directly adjacent to the exhibition halls, visitors can take an e-car for a spin and experience the smooth and swift acceleration of an electric motor first-hand. Suppliers of electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles interested in inviting Power2Drive visitors to test drive their vehicles can register here. The new Light Electric Vehicles (EV) Test Drive area will give visitors the chance to test drive electric vehicles for the 'last mile' and for everyday use in the commercial vehicle sector, with examples including small, maneuverable transporters and cargo bicycles.

Last chance to submit abstracts for the Power2Drive Conference

At the accompanying Power2Drive Europe Conference on June 13 and 14, 2023, experts will present market trends, analyses and research findings as well as innovative projects in the areas of e-mobility and charging infrastructure. Anyone interested in speaking at the event has until December 15, 2022 to submit their presentation through the call for abstracts. The Power2Drive Europe Conference will be held in English and abstracts are welcome on the following topics: Electric Vehicle and Charging Market Outlook, Best Practice Charging Infrastructure, Bidirectional Charging and Vehicle2X, E-Mobility Data Analysis, Electrification of Fleets, Zero Emission Challenges, and Interaction of BEV, Charge Point Operator (CPO) and E-Mobility Provider (EMP). Further information can be found here.

Launch of the Power2Drive AWARD

Applications are also open for the inaugural Power2Drive AWARD. Companies and organizations with innovative products, services and business models in the areas of charging infrastructure, electric vehicles, vehicle-related photovoltaics solutions and mobility services have until March 17, 2023 to enter. The applications will be assessed by an international panel of judges made up of industry experts. The finalists and winners of the award, which is being presented for the first time next year, will enjoy public recognition. This adds another category to the established AWARD format. The award will be presented on a large stage at the International Congress Center München (ICM) on June 13, 2023, the eve of The smarter E Europe 2023. Companies can find more information here.

Power2Drive Europe 2023 will be held from June 14–16 as part of The smarter E Europe 2023 at Messe München.

