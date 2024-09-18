Electric Vehicle Market to Reach $6,916.43 Billion by 2031, Driven by Supportive Government Policies & Regulations and Increasing Investments in EV Development by Leading Automotive OEMs - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type, End Use, Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031.

The electric vehicle market is projected to reach $6,916.43 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2024 to 2031, while in terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 446.54 million units by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Supportive government policies and regulations, increasing investments in EV development by leading automotive OEMs, rising environmental concerns, decreasing battery prices, and the significant and increasing consumer demand for electric vehicles are key factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle market. However, the high purchasing costs of electric vehicles and the lack of charging infrastructure in developing countries are factors restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of autonomous electric vehicles and the increasing focus on electric mobility in emerging economies are expected to generate growth opportunities for the electric vehicle market players. However, range anxiety among consumers and electric vehicles' low cold weather performance are major challenges for market growth. Moreover, shared mobility, smart EV charging stations, wireless EV charging, and solar-powered EV charging stations are prominent trends in the electric vehicle market.

Increasing Investments in EV Development by Leading Automotive OEMs

The global automotive industry is gradually transitioning from fossil fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles. This shift is driven by technological advancements and increasing investments in EV development by automotive OEMs. For instance, in 2022, the Chinese government set targets requiring fixed parking spaces in newly built residential communities to have charging facilities and meet charging station installation requirements to make residential charging more accessible. Leading automotive companies are responding to this transition by investing significantly in EV development to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Such investments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Market Analysis: Key Segmental Findings

By Vehicle Type: In terms of value, in 2024, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share of 76.2% of the electric vehicle market. However, the light commercial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

In terms of volume, in 2024, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share of of the electric vehicle market. However, the light commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. By Power Output: In terms of value, in 2024, the less than 100 kW segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle market.

In terms of value, in 2024, the less than 100 kW segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle market. By Propulsion Type : In terms of value, the battery electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle market in 2024.

In terms of value, the battery electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electric vehicle market in 2024. Based on End Use: The commercial use segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Geographic Analysis:

By geography, the electric vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 59.6% of the electric vehicle market.

In recent years, the electric vehicle (EV) market has experienced significant growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are advancing the sector by offering subsidies and tax incentives and implementing regulations designed to foster the development and adoption of EVs while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. For example, Thailand has introduced the 3030 EV Production Policy, targeting a 30 percent share of domestic vehicle production by 2030. Indonesia has announced plans to prohibit the sale of fossil-fuel motorcycles by 2040 and fossil-fuel cars by 2050.

Furthermore, regional governments are actively collaborating with automakers to enhance the EV industry through regulatory frameworks and investment. In March 2022, BYD Company Ltd. of China entered into an agreement with the Chinese government to deliver 10,000 electric taxis to Shenzhen. The company is also committed to investing USD 1.5 billion in constructing a new facility in the city for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. Similarly, in January 2023, Tata Motors Limited of India partnered with ICICI Bank Ltd. to introduce an EV Dealer Financing solution, providing inventory funding to Tata Motors' authorized passenger EV dealers. These initiatives are indicative of the growing momentum and support for the electric vehicle market.

Over the past five years, there have been substantial advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, particularly in battery systems and charging infrastructure. These improvements have made EVs more practical and accessible, addressing key issues such as range anxiety and extended charging times. The expansion of EV offerings by numerous companies has provided automakers with enhanced options to deliver superior experiences. For instance, in August 2022, Apollo Tyres Ltd of India introduced EV-specific tires designed for passenger cars and two-wheelers. These tires feature optimized rolling resistance, reduced noise, an electric tread pattern, and an aerodynamic sidewall catering to EVs in the hatchback, compact SUV, and sedan segments in India.

Favorable government policies and incentives, rising consumer demand, rapid technological advancements, increased investment in EV infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks are driving the growth of the EV market in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, growing investment in research and development aimed at improving battery technology and charging infrastructure is expected to further boost market growth.

Europe: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The electric vehicle market in Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. Europe has been an early adopter of EVs. Consistent developments in making stringent emission regulations by the European Union and increasing focus on reducing the number of conventional cars on the roads are anticipated to drive the European electric vehicles market.

Electric car sales in Europe grew by more than 15% from 2021 to 2022. The BEV segment grew by more than 30% relative to 2021, whereas PHEV sales dropped by 3%. Europe accounted for over 10% of the global growth in new electric car sales in 2022. However, the High energy prices in 2022 somewhat impacted the growth of the EV market in Europe. With the spike in gasoline and diesel prices, electricity tariffs also increased in some countries, which impacted the manufacturing cost of EVs. Automakers in this region also believe that high energy prices may restrict future investment in new battery manufacturing capacity, impacting the growth of EVs in the region.

The European Union is targeting a complete elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) being a central component of this strategy. To facilitate the transition to electric mobility, governments across the region are implementing a range of incentives and subsidies, including tax breaks, grants, and free charging facilities, to encourage consumer adoption.

Recent policy developments under the 'Fit for 55' package have introduced stricter CO2 emission standards for the period 2030–2034 and set a goal for a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions for new passenger vehicles by 2035, compared to 2021 levels. Additionally, the policy outlines an incentive mechanism for the period between 2025 and 2029, whereby manufacturers will receive rewards for achieving a 25% market share of zero and low-emission vehicles.

U.S. Continues to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Market in North America

The electric vehicle (EV) market in the U.S. has experienced significant growth and notable developments in recent years. The surge in EV adoption has been fueled by a combination of government incentives, advancements in technology, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers. A key recent development is the introduction of a wider range of affordable electric models by major automakers such as Tesla, Chevrolet, Nissan, and Ford. These new models, featuring longer driving ranges, have made EVs more accessible and appealing to a broader consumer base, thereby supporting market growth.

Additionally, there has been significant investment in charging infrastructure across the country. Both private sector players and government agencies have been actively working to expand the network of charging stations, enhancing convenience for EV owners and addressing concerns about range anxiety. This development has been instrumental in boosting consumer confidence in electric vehicles. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer demand for EVs surged significantly from approximately 22,000 units in 2011 to over 2 million units by 2021. The growth of the EV market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as environmental concerns, increased vehicle options, improved battery technology, and potential cost savings.

Government policies and incentives have played a crucial role in advancing the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Federal tax credits, and state-level rebates have substantially reduced the upfront costs of EVs, making them a more financially viable option for many consumers. Coupled with the lower operating and maintenance expenses compared to conventional vehicles, these incentives have enhanced the appeal of EVs.

Technological advancements in battery technology have also significantly contributed to the growth of the EV market. The development of more efficient lithium-ion batteries, along with ongoing research into solid-state batteries, promises extended driving ranges and faster charging times, addressing key consumer concerns. The rising demand for EVs and the subsequent market growth has prompted automakers to set ambitious targets for electrification. Many leading manufacturers have announced plans to convert their entire vehicle lineups to electric or hybrid models in the near future, underscoring their commitment to the sector.

Overall, the U.S. electric vehicle market has witnessed substantial growth and progress. With an expanding range of EV models, improvements in charging infrastructure, supportive government policies, and advancements in battery technology, the outlook for widespread EV adoption in the U.S. remains highly positive.

Electric Vehicle Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past three to four years. Major companies in the electric vehicle market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the electric vehicle market were product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the electric vehicle market include Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), BMW AG (Germany), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Volvo Group (Sweden), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), General Motor Company (U.S.), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tata Motors Limited (India), Alcraft Motor Company Ltd. (U.K.), Zero Electric Vehicles Inc. (U.S.), and Faraday & Future Inc. (U.S.).

Electric Vehicle Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In September 2023 , BYD partnered with the Los Olivos Elementary School District to bring a BYD Type A electric school bus. Students in Santa Barbara County created the first U.S. school district to have a 100% zero-emission fleet of school buses.

, BYD partnered with the Los Olivos Elementary School District to bring a BYD Type A electric school bus. Students in created the first U.S. school district to have a 100% zero-emission fleet of school buses. In March 2023 , Ford Motor Co. signed an agreement with PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., creating a three-party collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in Indonesia and help make electric vehicle batteries more affordable.

, Ford Motor Co. signed an agreement with PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., creating a three-party collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in and help make electric vehicle batteries more affordable. In February 2023 , BMW launched the BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet. The pilot fleet will be used worldwide by various target groups for trial and demonstration purposes.

, BMW launched the BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet. The pilot fleet will be used worldwide by various target groups for trial and demonstration purposes. In January 2023 , Honda Motor ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd. launched three different categories of electric motorcycles: EB (Electric Bicycle), EM (Electric Moped), and EV (Electric Vehicle).

, Honda Motor ( ) Investment Co., Ltd. launched three different categories of electric motorcycles: EB (Electric Bicycle), EM (Electric Moped), and EV (Electric Vehicle). In December 2022 , BYD introduced its luxury sedan, the HAN EV, and its all-electric SUV, the TANG EV, at a test drive event in Mexico . Concurrently, BYD formed partnerships with eight local dealerships. The global company is anticipated to enhance its presence in Mexico and launch its premier new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the Mexican market in 2023.

, BYD partnered with the Los Olivos Elementary School District to bring a BYD Type A electric school bus. Students in created the first U.S. school district to have a 100% zero-emission fleet of school buses. In March 2021 , SEAT S.A., Iberdrola, and the Volkswagen Group established a strategic partnership to advance electric mobility in Spain . This collaboration is designed to facilitate the provision of renewable energy throughout the electric vehicle value chain and to develop and implement a nationwide public charging infrastructure network.

, SEAT S.A., Iberdrola, and the Volkswagen Group established a strategic partnership to advance electric mobility in . This collaboration is designed to facilitate the provision of renewable energy throughout the electric vehicle value chain and to develop and implement a nationwide public charging infrastructure network. In February 2021 , Hyundai signed an MOU with South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Hyundai Glovis ( India ), LG Energy Solution (U.S.), and KST Mobility ( South Korea ) to explore a new innovative business model combining electric vehicle purchase with battery lease and battery reuse.

, Hyundai signed an MOU with Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Hyundai Glovis ( ), LG Energy Solution (U.S.), and KST Mobility ( ) to explore a new innovative business model combining electric vehicle purchase with battery lease and battery reuse. In February 2021 , Mercedes-EQ unveiled its strategy to broaden the lineup of its electric SUV, the EQC 400 4MATIC. Additionally, the company revealed its intention to introduce the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line, which will feature performance-oriented enhancements, including AMG Line exterior and interior elements.

Scope of the Report:

Electric Vehicle Market Assessment—by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Two-wheelers

E-scooters & Bikes

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Market Assessment—by Power Output

Less Than 100 kW

100 kW to 250 kW

More Than 250 kW

Electric Vehicle Market Assessment—by Propulsion Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle



Electric Vehicle Market Assessment—By End Use

Private Use

Commercial Use Shared Mobility Micromobility Public Transport

Industrial Use

Electric Vehicle Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Norway Sweden Netherlands Italy Spain Switzerland Denmark Rest of Europe Poland Ireland Other RoE Countries

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Thailand Singapore India Rest of Asia-Pacific Malaysia Australia Other RoAPAC Countries

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Electric Vehicle Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 265 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Units) 20.5 % Market Size (Units) 446.54 Million Units by 2031 CAGR (Value) 28 % Market Size (Value) USD 6,916.43 Billion by 2031

